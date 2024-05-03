Latest Headlines

3 Shot In Chattanooga Late Wednesday Afternoon; 2 Later Die

  • Friday, May 3, 2024
Three people were shot late Wednesday afternoon. Two of the men, 19 and 21, have died as a result of their injuries.

Chattanooga Police were dispatched at 5:26 p.m. to a person shot call in the 1100 block of Arlington Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they found two men with life-threatening injuries. The officers immediately began life saving measures.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded and took over the life saving measures.
EMS transported the two men to a local hospital.

CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation. CPD's Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.

It is very early in the investigation. After the shooting, the suspect or suspects fled the scene prior to when officers arrived.

Later, a third person arrived at a local hospital in a personal vehicle. He had non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. Authorities are working to determine if the third person was shot at the Arlington Avenue location.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.

Highway 58 Fire Department Firefighter Tris Lirette Killed In Motorcycle Accident
Highway 58 Fire Department Firefighter Tris Lirette Killed In Motorcycle Accident
  • 5/3/2024
Arrest Made In April Shooting On Tunnel Boulevard
Arrest Made In April Shooting On Tunnel Boulevard
  • 5/3/2024
Randy Smith: Star Studded Prep Squads
Randy Smith: Star Studded Prep Squads
  • 5/3/2024
State Provides $2 Million For Workforce Development At New Gateway School
  • 5/3/2024
CFC Hosts Orlando City B On May the 4th
  • 5/3/2024
Lookouts Beat The Biscuits 3-1
  • 5/3/2024
Highway 58 Fire Department Firefighter Tris Lirette Killed In Motorcycle Accident
Highway 58 Fire Department Firefighter Tris Lirette Killed In Motorcycle Accident
  • 5/3/2024

Tris Lirette was killed in a motorcycle accident on Wednesday on Birchwood Pike around 5:56 p.m. Mr. Lirette was a firefighter with the Highway 58 Fire Department and had graduated from the ... more

Arrest Made In April Shooting On Tunnel Boulevard
Arrest Made In April Shooting On Tunnel Boulevard
  • 5/3/2024

The Chattanooga Police Department has arrested Geonta Gaines, 29, in relation to the shooting that occurred on April 11, in the 600 block of Tunnel Boulevard. On April 11, at 1:23 p.m., ... more

