Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BAILEY, JESSICA NICHOLE
10241 NEWTON DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE
2005 HUFF PL CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWNFIELD, RACHAEL NICOLE
618 WEST 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FELONY POSS OF FENTANYL
FELONY POSS OF METH
HARRIS, THOMAS RAY
500 WEST MLK BLV APT 704 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RAPE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HILLIARD, EMILY ANN
295 HAVEN DR MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOPEZ LOPEZ, ALVARO ARMANDO
1609 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MILLWOOD, JESSIE DELANEY
5106 TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PHILLIPS, SARA JANE
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROBINSON, CHRISTIAN URIQUE
3323 HIGHWATER TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374191559
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
RODRIGUEZ, ROSA NICOLE
1250 NORMAN CSPEL ROAD CLEVELAND NW, 373116280
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
STEWART, JUSTIN WAYNE
4216 SHADY OAK DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
THOMAS, JESSICA CHRISTINE
5524 NATIONS ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
TUCKER, MARKEDA NECHELL
40 HAWKINS OAK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374101318
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WELCH, KYLEIGH DANIELLE
7604 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 903 CHATTYANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|AMEY, CORDERIOUS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/13/1993
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|ANDERSON, ERIC KRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/02/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/13/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BLAKE, THOMAS L
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 06/28/1953
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BROWNFIELD, RACHAEL NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FELONY POSS OF FENTANYL
- FELONY POSS OF METH
|
|BUDA, CLAIRE M
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/16/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
|
|CARRELL, ISAAC
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/05/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CLARK, WILLIAM CLYDE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/01/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UND
|
|ELLIOTT, WILLIAM PAUL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/26/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FAIRBANKS, NICHOLAS CLABON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
|
|GAINES, GEONTA DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/25/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|GEORGE, ANTHONY JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Other
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GRAY, KELSEY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/25/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|HARPER, WILLIAM CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, JIMMY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/09/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|HOOD, DEWAYNE ANHTONY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/30/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HUGHES, SANTIAZE DEMARIO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/28/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HUTCHINS, KEVIN JEROME
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/16/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|KING, DEBORAH JANE
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 03/14/1953
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MATTHEWS, ARTHUR WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/21/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MEADE, DAVID S
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/01/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MOORE, ERVYON J
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/29/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|NAIL, JOHN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/20/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PORTOCARRERO MOSQUER, DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/08/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|POTTS, JUSTIN ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/16/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|RAMIREZ GUERRERO, GERMAN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/02/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
- (PROBATION VIOLATION) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERN
|
|ROYER, BRANDON KIP
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/14/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SIMS, KIEOSHA JENNIECE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/26/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|SMITH, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/19/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|STEWART, CORDARIUS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/25/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|SWEENEY, TIFFANY YVONNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/16/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|VAN TULL, KRYSTAL LEALEIGH
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/06/1986
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
|
|VAUGHN, JASON DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/12/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILCOX, MICHAEL THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/24/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|WILSON, DEMETRICE LEGAIL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/15/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 09/04/1964
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|