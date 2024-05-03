Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

AMEY, CORDERIOUS LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/13/1993

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS ANDERSON, ERIC KRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/02/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/13/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLAKE, THOMAS L

Age at Arrest: 70

Date of Birth: 06/28/1953

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO) BROWNFIELD, RACHAEL NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/20/1983

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FELONY POSS OF FENTANYL

FELONY POSS OF METH BUDA, CLAIRE M

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/16/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR CARRELL, ISAAC

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/05/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024

Charge(s):

SEXUAL BATTERY CLARK, WILLIAM CLYDE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/01/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UND ELLIOTT, WILLIAM PAUL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/26/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT FAIRBANKS, NICHOLAS CLABON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/07/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

GAINES, GEONTA DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/25/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED GEORGE, ANTHONY JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/24/1989

Arresting Agency: Other



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024

Charge(s):

IN TRANSIT GRAY, KELSEY RENEE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/25/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HARPER, WILLIAM CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/21/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HARRIS, JIMMY THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 10/09/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF HOOD, DEWAYNE ANHTONY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/30/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HUGHES, SANTIAZE DEMARIO

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/28/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HUTCHINS, KEVIN JEROME

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/16/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE KING, DEBORAH JANE

Age at Arrest: 71

Date of Birth: 03/14/1953

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MATTHEWS, ARTHUR WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/21/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MEADE, DAVID S

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/01/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MOORE, ERVYON J

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/29/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY NAIL, JOHN THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/20/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PORTOCARRERO MOSQUER, DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/08/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT POTTS, JUSTIN ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/16/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RAMIREZ GUERRERO, GERMAN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/02/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024

Charge(s):

(PROBATION VIOLATION) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERN ROYER, BRANDON KIP

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/14/1980

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SIMS, KIEOSHA JENNIECE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/26/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT SMITH, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 10/19/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT STEWART, CORDARIUS LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/25/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

SWEENEY, TIFFANY YVONNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/16/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT VAN TULL, KRYSTAL LEALEIGH

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/06/1986

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY VAUGHN, JASON DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/12/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILCOX, MICHAEL THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/24/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) WILSON, DEMETRICE LEGAIL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/15/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 09/04/1964

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING

UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



