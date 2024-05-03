Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, May 3, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AMEY, CORDERIOUS LEBRON 
4103 DAYTON BLVD CHATT, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

ANDERSON, ERIC KRISTOPHER 
2102 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BAILEY, JESSICA NICHOLE 
10241 NEWTON DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE 
2005 HUFF PL CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLAKE, THOMAS L 
2500 N WILDER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO)

BROWNFIELD, RACHAEL NICOLE 
618 WEST 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FELONY POSS OF FENTANYL
FELONY POSS OF METH

CARRELL, ISAAC 
391 PICKETT DR WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SEXUAL BATTERY

CLARK, WILLIAM CLYDE 
100 WILSON RD CHICKAMUGA, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UND

ELLIOTT, WILLIAM PAUL 
418 N BROADWAY ST Knoxville, 379177401 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FAIRBANKS, NICHOLAS CLABON 
811 W 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

GAINES, GEONTA DEWAYNE 
404 TUNNEL BOULEVARDAPT G4 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

GRAY, KELSEY RENEE 
818 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

HARPER, WILLIAM CHARLES 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HARRIS, JIMMY THOMAS 
888 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HARRIS, THOMAS RAY 
500 WEST MLK BLV APT 704 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RAPE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HILLIARD, EMILY ANN 
295 HAVEN DR MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOOD, DEWAYNE ANHTONY 
1412 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HUGHES, SANTIAZE DEMARIO 
30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HUTCHINS, KEVIN JEROME 
2230 BEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

KING, DEBORAH JANE 
3928 BIRMINGHAM HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

LOPEZ LOPEZ, ALVARO ARMANDO 
1609 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MATTHEWS, ARTHUR WILLIAM 
3732 SAPULPA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061650 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MEADE, DAVID S 
220 MCCALLIE RD FL, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MILLWOOD, JESSIE DELANEY 
5106 TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, ERVYON J 
200 S SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

NAIL, JOHN THOMAS 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PHILLIPS, SARA JANE 
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POTTS, JUSTIN ROBERT 
4007 RETRO HUGES ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROBINSON, CHRISTIAN URIQUE 
3323 HIGHWATER TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374191559 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

RODRIGUEZ, ROSA NICOLE 
1250 NORMAN CSPEL ROAD CLEVELAND NW, 373116280 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ROYER, BRANDON KIP 
3523 CONNELLY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SIMS, KIEOSHA JENNIECE 
3812 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

SMITH, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN 
1805 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 373434947 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STEWART, CORDARIUS LEBRON 
726 HENDERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112315 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

STEWART, JUSTIN WAYNE 
4216 SHADY OAK DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SWEENEY, AARON CHASE 
107 LEGGETT ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

THOMAS, JESSICA CHRISTINE 
5524 NATIONS ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE

TUCKER, MARKEDA NECHELL 
40 HAWKINS OAK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374101318 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VAUGHN, JASON DANIEL 
655 RIDGEWOOD DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WELCH, KYLEIGH DANIELLE 
7604 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 903 CHATTYANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILCOX, MICHAEL THOMAS 
6017 SHIRLEY POND RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WILSON, DEMETRICE LEGAIL 
3584 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON 
4607 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

Here are the mug shots:

AMEY, CORDERIOUS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/13/1993
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
ANDERSON, ERIC KRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/02/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/13/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BLAKE, THOMAS L
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 06/28/1953
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO)
BROWNFIELD, RACHAEL NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FELONY POSS OF FENTANYL
  • FELONY POSS OF METH
BUDA, CLAIRE M
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/16/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
CARRELL, ISAAC
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/05/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL BATTERY
CLARK, WILLIAM CLYDE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/01/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UND
ELLIOTT, WILLIAM PAUL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/26/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FAIRBANKS, NICHOLAS CLABON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
GAINES, GEONTA DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/25/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
GEORGE, ANTHONY JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Other

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • IN TRANSIT
GRAY, KELSEY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/25/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
HARPER, WILLIAM CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HARRIS, JIMMY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/09/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HOOD, DEWAYNE ANHTONY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/30/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HUGHES, SANTIAZE DEMARIO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/28/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HUTCHINS, KEVIN JEROME
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/16/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KING, DEBORAH JANE
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 03/14/1953
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MATTHEWS, ARTHUR WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/21/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MEADE, DAVID S
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/01/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MOORE, ERVYON J
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/29/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
NAIL, JOHN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/20/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PORTOCARRERO MOSQUER, DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/08/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POTTS, JUSTIN ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/16/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RAMIREZ GUERRERO, GERMAN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/02/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • (PROBATION VIOLATION) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERN
ROYER, BRANDON KIP
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/14/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SIMS, KIEOSHA JENNIECE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/26/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
SMITH, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/19/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STEWART, CORDARIUS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/25/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
SWEENEY, TIFFANY YVONNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/16/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VAN TULL, KRYSTAL LEALEIGH
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/06/1986
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
VAUGHN, JASON DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/12/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILCOX, MICHAEL THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/24/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WILSON, DEMETRICE LEGAIL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/15/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 09/04/1964
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/02/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT




Latest Headlines
Soddy Daisy, Signal Mountain In 6-3A Finals
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/3/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/3/2024
Steele's Early Goal Seals Win For Soddy Daisy
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/3/2024
Mocs Beach Volleyball Face Off With North Florida In NCAA Tournament Opener
  • Sports
  • 5/2/2024
Lee's Somco Named Gulf South Freshman of the Year
  • Sports
  • 5/2/2024
Baylor Honors Seniors With 2-0 Region Soccer Win
Baylor Honors Seniors With 2-0 Region Soccer Win
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/2/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/3/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AMEY, CORDERIOUS LEBRON 4103 DAYTON BLVD CHATT, 37415 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL ... more

Man Shot In The Knee On Vulcan Lane On Thursday Night
  • 5/2/2024

A man was shot Thursday night on Vulcan Lane, the Sheriff's Office reported. Around 7 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a person shot at the 6000 block of Vulcan Lane. Deputies arrived ... more

Wrecker Board Hears Of "Astonishing Charges" By 2 Allied Wrecker Firms
  • 5/2/2024

The ordinance regulating the towing industry in Chattanooga only pertains to towing companies that are on the city’s rotation list. Those are companies that are called by the city to move vehicles ... more

Breaking News
Water Main Break Causes Closure At Bailey Avenue And Willow Street
Water Main Break Causes Closure At Bailey Avenue And Willow Street
  • 5/2/2024
3 Shot In Chattanooga Late Wednesday Afternoon
3 Shot In Chattanooga Late Wednesday Afternoon
  • 5/2/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/2/2024
Fire Destroys Mowbray Home
Fire Destroys Mowbray Home
  • 5/1/2024
Lawsuits Dropped Against Walden Vice Mayor Lizzy Schmidt
  • 5/1/2024
Opinion
Bring Champy's To Hixson
  • 4/30/2024
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
  • 5/2/2024
Storms In NYC - And Response
  • 4/30/2024
The Tollbooth Of Permission And Training - And Response
The Tollbooth Of Permission And Training - And Response
  • 4/29/2024
Dumping Fees Are Out Of Control - And Response
  • 4/28/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols Hampered, Helped By Portal
Dan Fleser: Vols Hampered, Helped By Portal
  • 5/1/2024
Mocs Beach Volleyball Face Off With North Florida In NCAA Tournament Opener
  • 5/2/2024
The Elite 18: Brainerd’s No. 7 Top Vote Getter
The Elite 18: Brainerd’s No. 7 Top Vote Getter
  • 5/1/2024
Lee Softball Ends Season In Gulf South Tournament
  • 5/2/2024
Former Chattanooga State Tiger Earns Mid South Player Of The Year
  • 5/2/2024
Happenings
Paint The Town RED At The 3rd Annual RBG Ball/Fundraiser June 1
Paint The Town RED At The 3rd Annual RBG Ball/Fundraiser June 1
  • 5/2/2024
TDOT Ramping Up Repaving Efforts Statewide
  • 5/2/2024
Did You Know? Tribe
Did You Know? Tribe
  • 5/1/2024
North River Civic Center's Community Plant Swap Is May 11
North River Civic Center's Community Plant Swap Is May 11
  • 5/2/2024
Volunteers Needed For Raising Of Memorial Day Flags In Ringgold
Volunteers Needed For Raising Of Memorial Day Flags In Ringgold
  • 5/2/2024
Entertainment
CSO Presents A Salute To John Williams May 11
  • 5/2/2024
Jericho Brass Band Has Free Concert Sunday
  • 5/2/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/2/2024
Music, Comedy To Benefit Beloved Woman At Barking Legs Theater May 23
  • 5/2/2024
Auditions For La Cage Aux Folles Are May 14-15
  • 5/1/2024
Opinion
Bring Champy's To Hixson
  • 4/30/2024
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
  • 5/2/2024
Storms In NYC - And Response
  • 4/30/2024
Dining
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
  • 4/25/2024
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
  • 4/12/2024
Chattanooga Burger Week Kicks Off April 15 With $7 Burger Specials All Over Town
  • 4/11/2024
Business/Government
Tennessee American Water Files Rate Request Driven By $173 Million In Water System Investments
  • 5/2/2024
Tennessee Unclaimed Property Will Be At Chattanooga Taco Festival May 4-5
  • 5/2/2024
Chambliss Welcomes Mitch Barton To Corporate And Health Care Practice Groups
Chambliss Welcomes Mitch Barton To Corporate And Health Care Practice Groups
  • 5/2/2024
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For April
  • 5/2/2024
Reserve At Creekside Apartment Complex Sells For $28.5 Million
  • 5/2/2024
Real Estate Transfers For April 25-May 1
  • 5/2/2024
Student Scene
CSAS Wins $410,000 Grant Through EPB Partnership With TVA
CSAS Wins $410,000 Grant Through EPB Partnership With TVA
  • 5/2/2024
2 Soddy Daisy High School Sophomores Elected To Host 2026 Student Councils State Convention
2 Soddy Daisy High School Sophomores Elected To Host 2026 Student Councils State Convention
  • 5/2/2024
District 2 School Board Debate Is May 11
  • 5/2/2024
Living Well
CHI Memorial Earns An "A" Hospital Safety Grade From The Leapfrog Group
  • 5/1/2024
CHI Memorial Dedicates Sculpture In Honor Of National Pet Therapy Animal Day
CHI Memorial Dedicates Sculpture In Honor Of National Pet Therapy Animal Day
  • 4/30/2024
Auditions Kick Off For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent Show
Auditions Kick Off For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent Show
  • 4/30/2024
Memories
Grave Marking Of Private Joseph Holt, War Of 1812 Patriot Held In Haley, Tn.
Grave Marking Of Private Joseph Holt, War Of 1812 Patriot Held In Haley, Tn.
  • 5/1/2024
Historian Tyler Boyd To Speak On Old-Time Politics In Polk County
Historian Tyler Boyd To Speak On Old-Time Politics In Polk County
  • 5/1/2024
100s Of Students Participate In Annual Tennessee History Day Competition
  • 4/29/2024
Outdoors
Lake Sturgeon Release Links Tennessee With Wisconsin's Wolf River
Lake Sturgeon Release Links Tennessee With Wisconsin's Wolf River
  • 5/2/2024
Open House At Fall Creek Falls Will Address Restoration Plans
  • 5/2/2024
Pickleball Courts To Open At Gilbert-Stephenson Park In Fort Oglethorpe
  • 5/2/2024
Travel
Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Partner With American Canoe Association For Kayaking 101 Instruction To Kick Off National Safe Boating Week
Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Partner With American Canoe Association For Kayaking 101 Instruction To Kick Off National Safe Boating Week
  • 4/30/2024
Tennessee Aquarium Named Country’s Best Aquarium In Newsweek Readers’ Choice Poll
Tennessee Aquarium Named Country’s Best Aquarium In Newsweek Readers’ Choice Poll
  • 4/29/2024
The Upper Cumberland Pickle Festival Set For May 4
  • 4/25/2024
Church
Former Sheriff Among Those Coming To Rescue Of WDYN
Former Sheriff Among Those Coming To Rescue Of WDYN
  • 5/2/2024
An Evening With Keith & Kristyn Getty Is Oct. 17 At Redemption To The Nations Church
  • 5/2/2024
Bob Tamasy: Why Are Our Words No Longer Our Bond?
Bob Tamasy: Why Are Our Words No Longer Our Bond?
  • 5/2/2024
Obituaries
Jim Fowler
Jim Fowler
  • 5/2/2024
Robert Grady Love
Robert Grady Love
  • 5/2/2024
Joseph Harlen Howe
  • 5/2/2024