State Provides $2 Million For Workforce Development At New Gateway School

  • Friday, May 3, 2024

With the Tennessee General Assembly’s approval of the state’s FY2025 budget, Hamilton County will receive $2 million for workforce development initiatives at the 11-acre Gateway campus in downtown Chattanooga.

Hamilton County acquired the site from BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee earlier this year with plans to transform it into a public school campus geared towards career and technical education.

“It’s encouraging to see leaders across the state come on board with our vision to bring career and technical education back to the heart of Chattanooga,” said County Mayor Weston Wamp. “I’m grateful to Governor Lee, Senator Watson, Senator Gardenhire, and Representative Hazlewood for taking interest in the project which will align industry and public education in unprecedented ways for Hamilton County.”

The state’s funding will support workforce development initiatives as the site is redeveloped for modern career and technical pathways for students across Hamilton County, it was stated.

“After visiting the Gateway site last year, it was clear this facility has the potential to individualize a child’s education while setting them on a pathway to meaningful employment,” said Governor Bill Lee. “Leading companies select Tennessee because of our skilled workforce, and this campus will create greater opportunity for students across Hamilton County."

“The Hamilton County Delegation and Governor Lee recognize that this facility fits perfectly within the State’s workforce development strategy. It will contribute positively to both our K-12 and higher education programs providing students with more work and career options,” said Senator Bo Watson, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee and Hamilton County Legislative Delegation.

“Our communities thrive when our public schools are in sync with the needs of our workforce,” said Rep. Patsy Hazlewood, chair of the House Finance Committee. “I am hopeful this investment will unlock new opportunities for students across Hamilton County, preparing them with the skill sets that will enable them to enter the local workforce.” 

