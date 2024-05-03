Arrest Made In April Shooting At Tunnel Boulevard Convenience Store

The Chattanooga Police Department has arrested Geonta Gaines, 29, in relation to the shooting in the 600 block of Tunnel Boulevard.





On April 11, at 1:23 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 600 block of Tunnel Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found the victim, a 31-year-old man, with serious injuries. The officers provided life saving measures until emergency medical personnel arrived.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene.EMS transported him to a local hospital with serious injuries, but he was stabilized at the hospital.





CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the shooting investigation. CPD's Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.





The preliminary investigation shows the victim was shopping inside a convenience store with his spouse and two-year-old child. While the victim was waiting in line to check out, the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the victim. He then fired another round in the direction of the victim's spouse and other customers.





During the investigation, Detective Wilkerson, along with other members of the Homicide Unit, were able to use multiple pieces of evidence in order to identify Geonta Gaines as the suspect.





Detective Wilkerson obtained arrest warrants for attempted first-degree murder (three charges), reckless endangerment, and unlawful possession of a weapon.





CPD's Fugitive Unit immediately began looking for Gaines and on Wednesday, they located and arrested him. He was transported to Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.





This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.