Highway 58 Fire Department Firefighter Tris Lirette Killed In Motorcycle Accident

Tris Lirette, a firefighter with the Highway 58 Fire Department, was killed in a motorcycle accident on Wednesday around 5:56 p.m. on Birchwood Pike.

Mr. Lirette had graduated from the fire academy on Tuesday night.

On the arrival of other members to the scene, life-saving efforts began. These efforts were unsuccessful, and Firefighter Lirette was pronounced deceased at the scene by Hamilton County EMS.

Firefighter Lirette leaves behind a wife and young daughter.

The funeral and visitation will be held at Lane Funeral Home, 601 Ashland Terrace. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, from 3-5 p.m. and the funeral service will begin at 5 p.m.