Sheriff's Office Says Man On Vulcan Lane Was Shot While Assaulting Son, Neighbor

The Sheriff's Office said a man who was shot Thursday night on Vulcan Lane was assaulting his son and neighbor, and no charges would be filed against the shooter.

Gregory Burnett was charged with domestic assault and assault.

Around 7 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a person shot at the 6000 block of Vulcan Lane. Deputies arrived to find Burnett suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the knee.

HCSO Investigative Services conducted the investigation into the incident and determined that Burnett was the aggressor, and the shooting was in self-defense,