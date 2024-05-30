Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

Here are the mug shots:

AREVALO, ROSALES YESENIA MARIA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/19/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) BARRETT, MARCIA ANN

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 06/29/1960

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROOKS, ROY ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/12/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SC

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE(POSSES BUCKMAN, ERIKA L

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/18/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BULLARD, ANTONIO JEROME

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/06/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE BUTLER, CHRISTOPHER DEAN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/09/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN GORDON CO GA) BUTLER, MATTHEW RYAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/06/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024

Charge(s):

FORFEITURE CAPIAS PUBLIC INTOXICATION CASEY, JAMES SAMUEL

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 01/03/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) EALEY, CRYSTAL LYNETTE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/24/1998

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EDWARDS, JEFFERY LEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/14/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ELLIS, BRANDON L

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/07/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE EZELL, KAITLYN ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/27/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING FLEMISTER, ROBERTA L

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 02/28/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HANKS, NICHOLAS LESTER

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/24/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HARTGROVE, DAVID CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 03/15/1959

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING JOHNSON, TRAVIS KNIGHT

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/19/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA) KING, LISA

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 12/01/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT LAND, LARRY HUEL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/24/1978

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024

Charge(s):

POSS METH FOR RESALE LAY, BRANDON MIKEL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/08/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE LEMING, JUSTIN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/27/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

LOWE, KACY KRISTINA

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/25/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONSPIRACY TO TAMPERWITH E

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE0 MANASCO, DONALD RAY

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 09/10/1971

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCBEE, RANDY AARON

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/08/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024

Charge(s):

PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S) MCNAIR, JIMMY LEE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/29/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A WEAPON)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S MILLER, KENNETH JOE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/21/1997

Arresting Agency: Other



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

OPEN CONTAINER LAW MORRIS, THARON DESMOND

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/10/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT PILON, ROBERT STACEY

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/27/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PULLIN, JAYDEN TIMOTHY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/17/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY ROBLERO MORALES, ANGELA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/03/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE SMARTT, DEREKE ANTWON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/30/1989

Arresting Agency: Juvenile Court



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGGRANT 54595

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT 58333

SMITH, SONYA ANNETTE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 09/19/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE THOMAS, JAMES CHUCK

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/27/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT TODD, DEBRA D

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 08/16/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY UPTON, DONOVAN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/31/1998

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WRIGHT, IYONNA DESHAE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/01/2001

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

EVADING ARREST

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION



