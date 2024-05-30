Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
Here are the mug shots:
|AREVALO, ROSALES YESENIA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/19/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|BARRETT, MARCIA ANN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 06/29/1960
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BROOKS, ROY ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/12/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SC
- POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
- POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE(POSSES
|
|BUCKMAN, ERIKA L
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/18/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BULLARD, ANTONIO JEROME
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/06/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
|
|BUTLER, CHRISTOPHER DEAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/09/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN GORDON CO GA)
|
|BUTLER, MATTHEW RYAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/06/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024
Charge(s):
- FORFEITURE CAPIAS PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|CASEY, JAMES SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/03/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|EALEY, CRYSTAL LYNETTE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/24/1998
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|EDWARDS, JEFFERY LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/14/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ELLIS, BRANDON L
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/07/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|EZELL, KAITLYN ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/27/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|FLEMISTER, ROBERTA L
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 02/28/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HANKS, NICHOLAS LESTER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/24/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HARTGROVE, DAVID CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 03/15/1959
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, TRAVIS KNIGHT
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/19/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
|
|KING, LISA
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/01/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LAND, LARRY HUEL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/24/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LAY, BRANDON MIKEL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/08/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|LEMING, JUSTIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/27/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LOWE, KACY KRISTINA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/25/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONSPIRACY TO TAMPERWITH E
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE0
|
|MANASCO, DONALD RAY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 09/10/1971
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCBEE, RANDY AARON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/08/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024
Charge(s):
- PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
|
|MCNAIR, JIMMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/29/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A WEAPON)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|MILLER, KENNETH JOE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Other
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|MORRIS, THARON DESMOND
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|PILON, ROBERT STACEY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/27/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PULLIN, JAYDEN TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/17/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ROBLERO MORALES, ANGELA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/03/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|SMARTT, DEREKE ANTWON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/30/1989
Arresting Agency: Juvenile Court
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGGRANT 54595
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT 58333
|
|SMITH, SONYA ANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 09/19/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|THOMAS, JAMES CHUCK
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/27/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|TODD, DEBRA D
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 08/16/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|UPTON, DONOVAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/31/1998
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WRIGHT, IYONNA DESHAE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/01/2001
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
|