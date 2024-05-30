Latest Headlines

  Thursday, May 30, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AREVALO, ROSALES YESENIA MARIA 
766 CHERISHED VW APT 132 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BARRETT, MARCIA ANN 
5217 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROOKS, ROY ANTHONY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SC
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE(POSSES

BUCKMAN, ERIKA L 
144 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BUTLER, CHRISTOPHER DEAN 
6381 SATJANON DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN GORDON CO GA)

BUTLER, MATTHEW RYAN 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FORFEITURE CAPIAS PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CASEY, JAMES SAMUEL 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

COOPER, CHARLES DEAN 
1483 SOUTH HIGHWAY 341 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CROSS, MEGAN LEEANN 
3807 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CROWTHER, TYRONE CORDELL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Humane Society
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DAILEY, TONY LAVON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DEWS, JERSHAY D 
3884 YOUNGSTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EALEY, CRYSTAL LYNETTE 
808 WES 42 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EDWARDS, JEFFERY LEE 
2310 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ELLIS, BRANDON L 
3529 BUCHANAN RD CLEVELAND, 373230205 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

EZELL, KAITLYN ELIZABETH 
4582 RUBY RED DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING

FLEMISTER, ROBERTA L 
1706 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GILLISPIE, YVONNE 
805 W MAIN ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

GRAY, JOSIAH SANSALVADOR 
6170 CALM BREEZE AVE UNIT 101 LAS VEGAS, 89108 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

GREEN, MARQUESE D ESHAWN 
4799 VICKI ANN RD PAHRUMP, 89048 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HANKS, NICHOLAS LESTER 
3951 JASMINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HARTGROVE, DAVID CHARLES 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HIGGINS, SCOTTY LAMAR 
1052 HIRAM AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METH)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTYNAL)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
STOP SIGN VIOLATION

HOWARD, TYRESE MONTRELL 
3406 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072003 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

JOHNSON, TRAVIS KNIGHT 
128 SHADOW SPRINGS TR ROCK SPRINGS, 30739 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)

KING, LISA 
1096 CREEK RD WILDWOOD, 30757 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
ASSAULT

LAND, LARRY HUEL 
6813 TRAMMELL DR MILTON, 33570 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS METH FOR RESALE

LAY, BRANDON MIKEL 
1000 EMMETT AVE NW APT C CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LEMING, JUSTIN MICHAEL 
8517 HIGHWAY 157 RISING FAWN, 30708 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

LOWE, KACY KRISTINA 
3445 DURHRAM STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONSPIRACY TO TAMPERWITH E
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE0

MANASCO, DONALD RAY 
3696 COTTOON PORT ROAD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCALLISTER, SAMUEL EUGENE 
3523 CONNELLY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCBEE, RANDY AARON 
3448 CAGLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)

MCNAIR, JIMMY LEE 
8812 SHOREHAM RD KNOXVILLE, 37915 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A WEAPON)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

MILLER, KENNETH JOE 
204 20TH STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

MORGAN, STEVEN TYLER 
7812 BALL CAMP PIKE KNOXVILLE, 379314033 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MORRIS, THARON DESMOND 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PILON, ROBERT STACEY 
3250 OCOONITA RD JONESVILLE, 24263 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PULLIN, JAYDEN TIMOTHY 
540 CENTRAL AVE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ROBLERO MORALES, ANGELA 
180 CARTY AVENUE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SIVELS, KHALIL HAKEEM 
8451 BLACK WALNUT DR OOLTEWAH, 373633102 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SMARTT, DEREKE ANTWON 
2001 CLEVELAND AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Juvenile Court
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGGRANT 54595
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT 58333

SMITH, SONYA ANNETTE 
112 RANDI CI DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THOMAS, JAMES CHUCK 
825 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

TODD, DEBRA D 
7017 SHALLOWFORD RD RM 232 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

UPTON, DONOVAN MICHAEL 
158 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WILLIAMS, NATHAN LEE 
6228 CANOE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTRO

WILSON, BRANDON LUKE 
8225 OXFORD DR LAKESITE, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

WRIGHT, IYONNA DESHAE 
1804 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
EVADING ARREST
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

