The city of Chattanooga is coming to the aid of CARTA, which said it is approaching "a fiscal cliff."

City officials said, "We are proposing a $500,000 increase to this year's support of CARTA, bringing the total to $6.3 million."

That comes after the proposed county budget zeroes out CARTA.

The county for a number of years has contributed $102,500 for CARTA.

County Mayor Weston Wamp earlier said he would be amenable to supporting CARTA on specific projects.