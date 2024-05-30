13-Year Old Arrested After Fleeing Police In Stolen Vehicle

A 13-year old was arrested after leading authorities on a chase in a stolen vehicle on Thursday.

Collegedale Police Department personnel notified dispatch of a white KIA that had been reported stolen in Chattanooga after it was identified by an Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) camera in Collegedale. HCSO and Collegedale Police units immediately began searching for the vehicle around the area of Standifer Gap Road and Camp Road.

After several minutes, the vehicle was observed near the 7700 block of Standifer Gap Road. HCSO units converged on the area and attempted to stop the vehicle; however, the driver refused to stop and fled, with deputies in pursuit.



The pursuit traveled down I-75 south into Georgia with the suspect exiting and re-entering the interstate several times before striking a curb causing the front right tire to go flat. The vehicle eventually came to a stop near the 347-mile marker.



Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, and HCSO took four juveniles into custody. The driver was determined to be 13 years old and it was later discovered one of the juveniles involved in the incident has an upcoming court hearing for a previous charge of theft of a vehicle and robbery.



The four juveniles were released to their parents at the scene. The mother of one of the juveniles reported issues with getting a ride to the scene in Georgia. HCSO deputies went to her residence to ensure she obtained a ride to the scene to take custody of the juvenile.



Charges will be filed for theft over $10,000 and an additional charge of felony evading will be filed for the 13-year-old driver.

