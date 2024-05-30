Arrest Made In Highway 58 Shooting Of Juvenile

The Chattanooga Police Department has arrested 27-year-old Lyndell Dunnigan in relation to the shooting that occurred on May 24 in the 4600 block of Highway 58.





At 11:30 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to a person shot call. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a juvenile male victim with a gunshot wound.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.





The preliminary investigation shows the victim was playing with fireworks with a friend in the parking lot when the suspect shot him.





During the investigation, members of the Homicide Unit were able to use multiple pieces of evidence in order to identify Dunnigan as the suspect.



