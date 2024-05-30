Stadium Documents Still Not Ready For Sports Authority

Members of the Chattanooga Sports Authority were told Thursday that a batch of agreements related to the planned Southside Stadium still aren't ready.

Chairman Rudolph Foster said, "At our last meeting we were told they would be ready for us in 10 days. It's been a month and a half."

It had once been envisioned that the stadium would be open for the Chattanooga Lookouts to take the field in 2025. That was earlier pushed back to 2026.

Bond counsel Mark Mamantov said working out the development agreement has been much harder than expected. However, he said a draft of it could be ready by this weekend or at least by next week.

He said master developer Jim Irwin of New City Properties has agreed to purchase property adjacent to the stadium that has been featured in color renderings of the site. He said the price of the property was over $5 million. New City Properties envisions office and apartments up against the stadium.

Attorney Mamantov indicated that the stadium would get underway prior to the adjacent office and apartments.

He said there would be monetary incentives for New City Properties to fill up the large tract with new development.

Attorney Mamantov said if it turned out that New City Properties could not deliver on lining up new development at the site around the stadium that the city and county would have the opportunity to aquire tracts near the stadium at a reduced cost.

The attorney also said there is a new entity representing the neighborhood around the stadium in working out a Community Benefits Agreement. Initially, the CALEB group was involved, but it pulled out. Later, it was stated that the group would be the South Chattanooga Neighborhood Association.

Jermaine Freeman, the mayor's chief of staff, said the Bethlehem Center is now acting in that role. He said progress was being made on local hiring and use of minority and women-owned firms, but he noted that the government cannot be involved in such agreements. He said talks were with the property owners at the U.S. Pipe and Wheland sites and the Lookouts.

The agreements still under discussion include stadium property transfer, a master parking agreement, and an infrastructure agreement. He said New City Properties would oversee the $10 million in infrastructure needed around the stadium.