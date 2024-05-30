Latest Headlines

Stadium Documents Still Not Ready For Sports Authority

  • Thursday, May 30, 2024

Members of the Chattanooga Sports Authority were told Thursday that a batch of agreements related to the planned Southside Stadium still aren't ready.

Chairman Rudolph Foster said, "At our last meeting we were told they would be ready for us in 10 days. It's been a month and a half."

It had once been envisioned that the stadium would be open for the Chattanooga Lookouts to take the field in 2025. That was earlier pushed back to 2026.

Bond counsel Mark Mamantov said working out the development agreement has been much harder than expected. However, he said a draft of it could be ready by this weekend or at least by next week.

He said master developer Jim Irwin of New City Properties has agreed to purchase property adjacent to the stadium that has been featured in color renderings of the site. He said the price of the property was over $5 million. New City Properties envisions office and apartments up against the stadium.

Attorney Mamantov indicated that the stadium would get underway prior to the adjacent office and apartments.

He said there would be monetary incentives for New City Properties to fill up the large tract with new development. 

Attorney Mamantov said if it turned out that New City Properties could not deliver on lining up new development at the site around the stadium that the city and county would have the opportunity to aquire tracts near the stadium at a reduced cost. 

The attorney also said there is a new entity representing the neighborhood around the stadium in working out a Community Benefits Agreement. Initially, the CALEB group was involved, but it pulled out. Later, it was stated that the group would be the South Chattanooga Neighborhood Association.

Jermaine Freeman, the mayor's chief of staff, said the Bethlehem Center is now acting in that role. He said progress was being made on local hiring and use of minority and women-owned firms, but he noted that the government cannot be involved in such agreements. He said talks were with the property owners at the U.S. Pipe and Wheland sites and the Lookouts.

The agreements still under discussion include stadium property transfer, a master parking agreement, and an infrastructure agreement. He said New City Properties would oversee the $10 million in infrastructure needed around the stadium. 

 

Latest Headlines
U.S. Justice Department To Intervene In False Claims Act Lawsuit Against Erlanger
  • Breaking News
  • 5/30/2024
Stadium Documents Still Not Ready For Sports Authority
  • Breaking News
  • 5/30/2024
TSSAA Board Of Control To Hold Summer Meeting, June 4-5
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/30/2024
Arrest Made In Highway 58 Shooting Of Juvenile
  • Breaking News
  • 5/30/2024
Car Runs Into Sequoyah VFD Station; Building May Be Totaled
Car Runs Into Sequoyah VFD Station; Building May Be Totaled
  • Breaking News
  • 5/30/2024
County Comes Up With $5 Million More For Teacher Pay; Wamp Asks School Board To Pass Budget
  • Breaking News
  • 5/30/2024
Breaking News
Arrest Made In Highway 58 Shooting Of Juvenile
  • 5/30/2024

The Chattanooga Police Department has arrested 27-year-old Lyndell Dunnigan in relation to the shooting that occurred on May 24 in the 4600 block of Highway 58. At 11:30 p.m., Chattanooga ... more

Car Runs Into Sequoyah VFD Station; Building May Be Totaled
Car Runs Into Sequoyah VFD Station; Building May Be Totaled
  • 5/30/2024

The Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department Station 2 could be a total loss after a motorist crashed into it on Wednesday afternoon. Officials said, "As of this morning, damages are severe. However, ... more

Man Seriously Injured In Hazardous Commercial Fire
Man Seriously Injured In Hazardous Commercial Fire
  • 5/30/2024

One man was left with severe injuries Thursday morning following an incident at a liquid nitriding facility in Chattanooga. Chattanooga Fire Department Blue Shift companies were called at ... more

Breaking News
13-Year Old Arrested After Fleeing Police In Stolen Vehicle
  • 5/30/2024
City To Come To CARTA's Aid
  • 5/30/2024
Woman Arrested On Multiple Charges After Pursuit
Woman Arrested On Multiple Charges After Pursuit
  • 5/30/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/30/2024
Ackerman Gets 27-Year Sentence In Slaying Of UTC Student
  • 5/29/2024
Opinion
Stop The Boston Branch Development - And Response
  • 5/30/2024
Against The Soddy Daisy Property Tax Increase
  • 5/29/2024
Education Is A Lifelong Journey
  • 5/30/2024
Why?
  • 5/30/2024
BCBST Is Reducing Our In-Network Options
  • 5/29/2024
Sports
Wiedmer: No One Loved Life, Or Displayed That Love Of Life To Others, More Than Bill Walton
Wiedmer: No One Loved Life, Or Displayed That Love Of Life To Others, More Than Bill Walton
  • 5/30/2024
Lookouts Win Second In A Row Over Smokies
Lookouts Win Second In A Row Over Smokies
  • 5/30/2024
Three-Peat! Tennessee Athletics Captures Third Consecutive SEC All-Sports Trophy
  • 5/30/2024
Farr Leads Lookouts Over The Smokies For 3-1 Win
Farr Leads Lookouts Over The Smokies For 3-1 Win
  • 5/29/2024
Highlands Course At McLemore Ranked 22 On Golf Digest's Top 100 Hole List
Highlands Course At McLemore Ranked 22 On Golf Digest's Top 100 Hole List
  • 5/29/2024
Happenings
Juneteenth Youth Love For Literacy Festival And Book Drive Is June 15
Juneteenth Youth Love For Literacy Festival And Book Drive Is June 15
  • 5/30/2024
Chattanooga Bar Association Presents Liberty Bell Award
  • 5/29/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Courageous
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Courageous
  • 5/29/2024
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 5/30/2024
Free Movie Night At Chester Frost Park Features Beauty And The Beast Friday
Free Movie Night At Chester Frost Park Features Beauty And The Beast Friday
  • 5/29/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/30/2024
"Bo Duke" Enjoyed Weekend Of Montlake Golfing
"Bo Duke" Enjoyed Weekend Of Montlake Golfing
  • 5/30/2024
Heritage House Shows To Be Takei Documentary June 13
Heritage House Shows To Be Takei Documentary June 13
  • 5/30/2024
Auditions Picking Up Steam For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Chattanooga Seniors Got Talent Show
Auditions Picking Up Steam For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Chattanooga Seniors Got Talent Show
  • 5/30/2024
Acclaimed Americana Singer Lilly Hiatt Is Featured At Nightfall Friday
Acclaimed Americana Singer Lilly Hiatt Is Featured At Nightfall Friday
  • 5/29/2024
Opinion
Stop The Boston Branch Development - And Response
  • 5/30/2024
Against The Soddy Daisy Property Tax Increase
  • 5/29/2024
Education Is A Lifelong Journey
  • 5/30/2024
Dining
Acme Fusion Café Is Latest Dining Option At Cambridge Square
  • 5/28/2024
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Van Vending Service
  • 5/23/2024
Hot Chocolatier Faces Challenges
  • 5/15/2024
Business/Government
Chattanooga Bar Foundation Fellows Select Class Of 2024
  • 5/30/2024
Chaplain Program Serves GNTC Students
  • 5/30/2024
Physical Altercation Between Juvenile And Grandparent - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/30/2024
Real Estate
Camping World Property On Ringgold Road Sells For $5.7 Million
  • 5/30/2024
Tag Road Warehouse Sells For $6,525,000
  • 5/30/2024
Director Spotlight: Holly Harwell
  • 5/29/2024
Student Scene
Tennessee Board Of Regents To Consider Tuition, Fees For Academic Year 2024-25
  • 5/29/2024
GNTC Associate Of Science Degree In Nursing Program Hosts Open House
  • 5/29/2024
Annual Retired Teachers Picnic Is June 7
  • 5/29/2024
Living Well
CHI Memorial Once Again Named A 15 Top Health Systems By Fortune And PINC AI
  • 5/30/2024
Parkridge Soddy Daisy Emergency Room Now Open
  • 5/29/2024
Erlanger Hosts Summer Outreach Safety Fest Saturday
Erlanger Hosts Summer Outreach Safety Fest Saturday
  • 5/28/2024
Memories
Remembering TV Coverage Of The Riverbend Festival
Remembering TV Coverage Of The Riverbend Festival
  • 5/30/2024
Eddy Arnold – Fan Favorite For 7 Decades
Eddy Arnold – Fan Favorite For 7 Decades
  • 5/20/2024
Coal Mining History Offered At Good Old Days Museum On Saturday
Coal Mining History Offered At Good Old Days Museum On Saturday
  • 5/24/2024
Outdoors
Dancing With Nature: TVA’s Balanced Reservoirs Benefit The Region
Dancing With Nature: TVA’s Balanced Reservoirs Benefit The Region
  • 5/30/2024
Flat Top Mountain Farm Celebrates First Lavender Harvest With Grand Opening June 6
  • 5/30/2024
Proposed $4.1 Million Addition To Capital Budget To Bring Largest Investment In Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors In Years
  • 5/29/2024
Travel
Nashville’s Big Back Yard: Hit The Back Roads For Music, Art, Nature, And Nostalgia
Nashville’s Big Back Yard: Hit The Back Roads For Music, Art, Nature, And Nostalgia
  • 5/29/2024
Tennessee Tourism Launches Statewide Road Cycling Program: Bike Tennessee
Tennessee Tourism Launches Statewide Road Cycling Program: Bike Tennessee
  • 5/23/2024
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Summer Exhibit, Wallace & Gromit: Get Cracking!
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Summer Exhibit, Wallace & Gromit: Get Cracking!
  • 5/22/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: When You're Wondering, "Is That All There Is?"
Bob Tamasy: When You're Wondering, "Is That All There Is?"
  • 5/30/2024
Bob Tamasy: Lest We Forget, It's Another Memorial Day
Bob Tamasy: Lest We Forget, It's Another Memorial Day
  • 5/27/2024
Chattanooga Native Hosts 2 Book Signings In July For "A Journey Of Faith"
Chattanooga Native Hosts 2 Book Signings In July For "A Journey Of Faith"
  • 5/22/2024
Obituaries
Joseph "Harry" Price
  • 5/30/2024
Harriet Ware
Harriet Ware
  • 5/30/2024
James Wendell “Jim” Howard
James Wendell “Jim” Howard
  • 5/30/2024