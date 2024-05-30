Latest Headlines

U.S. Justice Department To Intervene In False Claims Act Lawsuit Against Erlanger

  • Thursday, May 30, 2024

The U.S. Justice Department says it will intervene in a portion of a False Claims Act that two Erlanger Health System employees filed against the hospital.

The Justice Department said it will intervene on allegations that Erlanger "violated the FCA by submitting or causing the submission of claims to Medicare that were referred by physicians with whom Erlanger had employment relationships that violated the Stark Law."

It says it will not intervene regarding other allegations.

The initial lawsuit was brought by former Erlanger officials Alana Sullivan and Britt Tabor as whistleblowers.

It alleges illegal kickback to physicians on patient referrals to the hospital.

Attorneys for Erlanger said, "Erlanger paid physicians based on amounts that outside experts advised was fair market value.  Erlanger did not pay for referrals. A complete picture of the facts will demonstrate that the allegations lack merit and tell a very different story than what these former employees now claim. Erlanger will vigorously defend this lawsuit."

That suit was filed in the Western District of North Carolina at Asheville. Erlanger operates a hospital at Murphy, N.C.

Latest Headlines
County Clerk Bill Knowles Honored By Legislators For Half Century Of Service
County Clerk Bill Knowles Honored By Legislators For Half Century Of Service
  • Breaking News
  • 5/30/2024
U.S. Justice Department To Intervene In False Claims Act Lawsuit Against Erlanger
  • Breaking News
  • 5/30/2024
Stadium Documents Still Not Ready For Sports Authority
  • Breaking News
  • 5/30/2024
TSSAA Board Of Control To Hold Summer Meeting, June 4-5
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/30/2024
Arrest Made In Highway 58 Shooting Of Juvenile
  • Breaking News
  • 5/30/2024
Car Runs Into Sequoyah VFD Station; Building May Be Totaled
Car Runs Into Sequoyah VFD Station; Building May Be Totaled
  • Breaking News
  • 5/30/2024
Breaking News
County Clerk Bill Knowles Honored By Legislators For Half Century Of Service
County Clerk Bill Knowles Honored By Legislators For Half Century Of Service
  • 5/30/2024

County Clerk Bill Knowles, who first won election in 1974, was honored on Wednesday at the County Commission by state legislators. Rep. Greg Martin, a one-time member of the commission, read ... more

Arrest Made In Highway 58 Shooting Of Juvenile
  • 5/30/2024

The Chattanooga Police Department has arrested 27-year-old Lyndell Dunnigan in relation to the shooting that occurred on May 24 in the 4600 block of Highway 58. At 11:30 p.m., Chattanooga ... more

Car Runs Into Sequoyah VFD Station; Building May Be Totaled
Car Runs Into Sequoyah VFD Station; Building May Be Totaled
  • 5/30/2024

The Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department Station 2 could be a total loss after a motorist crashed into it on Wednesday afternoon. Officials said, "As of this morning, damages are severe. However, ... more

Breaking News
Man Seriously Injured In Hazardous Commercial Fire
Man Seriously Injured In Hazardous Commercial Fire
  • 5/30/2024
13-Year Old Arrested After Fleeing Police In Stolen Vehicle
  • 5/30/2024
City To Come To CARTA's Aid
  • 5/30/2024
Woman Arrested On Multiple Charges After Pursuit
Woman Arrested On Multiple Charges After Pursuit
  • 5/30/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/30/2024
Opinion
Stop The Boston Branch Development - And Response
  • 5/30/2024
Against The Soddy Daisy Property Tax Increase
  • 5/29/2024
Education Is A Lifelong Journey
  • 5/30/2024
Why?
  • 5/30/2024
BCBST Is Reducing Our In-Network Options
  • 5/29/2024
Sports
Wiedmer: No One Loved Life, Or Displayed That Love Of Life To Others, More Than Bill Walton
Wiedmer: No One Loved Life, Or Displayed That Love Of Life To Others, More Than Bill Walton
  • 5/30/2024
Lookouts Win Second In A Row Over Smokies
Lookouts Win Second In A Row Over Smokies
  • 5/30/2024
Three-Peat! Tennessee Athletics Captures Third Consecutive SEC All-Sports Trophy
  • 5/30/2024
Farr Leads Lookouts Over The Smokies For 3-1 Win
Farr Leads Lookouts Over The Smokies For 3-1 Win
  • 5/29/2024
Highlands Course At McLemore Ranked 22 On Golf Digest's Top 100 Hole List
Highlands Course At McLemore Ranked 22 On Golf Digest's Top 100 Hole List
  • 5/29/2024
Happenings
Juneteenth Youth Love For Literacy Festival And Book Drive Is June 15
Juneteenth Youth Love For Literacy Festival And Book Drive Is June 15
  • 5/30/2024
Alan Shuptrine Has Exhibit And Residency At The Carnegie Club at Skibo Castle For 2025
Alan Shuptrine Has Exhibit And Residency At The Carnegie Club at Skibo Castle For 2025
  • 5/30/2024
Free Movie Night At Chester Frost Park Features Beauty And The Beast Friday
Free Movie Night At Chester Frost Park Features Beauty And The Beast Friday
  • 5/29/2024
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 5/30/2024
New Featured Artist’s Show For Mike Holsomback Opens Friday At Area 61 Gallery
  • 5/29/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/30/2024
"Bo Duke" Enjoyed Weekend Of Montlake Golfing
"Bo Duke" Enjoyed Weekend Of Montlake Golfing
  • 5/30/2024
Auditions Picking Up Steam For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Chattanooga Seniors Got Talent Show
Auditions Picking Up Steam For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Chattanooga Seniors Got Talent Show
  • 5/30/2024
Heritage House Shows To Be Takei Documentary June 13
Heritage House Shows To Be Takei Documentary June 13
  • 5/30/2024
Acclaimed Americana Singer Lilly Hiatt Is Featured At Nightfall Friday
Acclaimed Americana Singer Lilly Hiatt Is Featured At Nightfall Friday
  • 5/29/2024
Opinion
Stop The Boston Branch Development - And Response
  • 5/30/2024
Against The Soddy Daisy Property Tax Increase
  • 5/29/2024
Education Is A Lifelong Journey
  • 5/30/2024
Dining
Acme Fusion Café Is Latest Dining Option At Cambridge Square
  • 5/28/2024
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Van Vending Service
  • 5/23/2024
Hot Chocolatier Faces Challenges
  • 5/15/2024
Business/Government
Chattanooga Bar Foundation Fellows Select Class Of 2024
  • 5/30/2024
Chaplain Program Serves GNTC Students
  • 5/30/2024
Physical Altercation Between Juvenile And Grandparent - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/30/2024
Real Estate
Camping World Property On Ringgold Road Sells For $5.7 Million
  • 5/30/2024
Tag Road Warehouse Sells For $6,525,000
  • 5/30/2024
Real Estate Transfers For May 23-29
  • 5/30/2024
Student Scene
McCallie’s Cuban-Born Mercy Kealey Earns Her U.S. Citizenship After 57 Years Living On American Soil
McCallie’s Cuban-Born Mercy Kealey Earns Her U.S. Citizenship After 57 Years Living On American Soil
  • 5/30/2024
Tennessee Board Of Regents To Consider Tuition, Fees For Academic Year 2024-25
  • 5/29/2024
GNTC Associate Of Science Degree In Nursing Program Hosts Open House
  • 5/29/2024
Living Well
CHI Memorial Once Again Named A 15 Top Health Systems By Fortune And PINC AI
  • 5/30/2024
Parkridge Soddy Daisy Emergency Room Now Open
  • 5/29/2024
Erlanger Hosts Summer Outreach Safety Fest Saturday
Erlanger Hosts Summer Outreach Safety Fest Saturday
  • 5/28/2024
Memories
Remembering TV Coverage Of The Riverbend Festival
Remembering TV Coverage Of The Riverbend Festival
  • 5/30/2024
Eddy Arnold – Fan Favorite For 7 Decades
Eddy Arnold – Fan Favorite For 7 Decades
  • 5/20/2024
Coal Mining History Offered At Good Old Days Museum On Saturday
Coal Mining History Offered At Good Old Days Museum On Saturday
  • 5/24/2024
Outdoors
Dancing With Nature: TVA’s Balanced Reservoirs Benefit The Region
Dancing With Nature: TVA’s Balanced Reservoirs Benefit The Region
  • 5/30/2024
Flat Top Mountain Farm Celebrates First Lavender Harvest With Grand Opening June 6
  • 5/30/2024
Proposed $4.1 Million Addition To Capital Budget To Bring Largest Investment In Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors In Years
  • 5/29/2024
Travel
Nashville’s Big Back Yard: Hit The Back Roads For Music, Art, Nature, And Nostalgia
Nashville’s Big Back Yard: Hit The Back Roads For Music, Art, Nature, And Nostalgia
  • 5/29/2024
Tennessee Tourism Launches Statewide Road Cycling Program: Bike Tennessee
Tennessee Tourism Launches Statewide Road Cycling Program: Bike Tennessee
  • 5/23/2024
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Summer Exhibit, Wallace & Gromit: Get Cracking!
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Summer Exhibit, Wallace & Gromit: Get Cracking!
  • 5/22/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: When You're Wondering, "Is That All There Is?"
Bob Tamasy: When You're Wondering, "Is That All There Is?"
  • 5/30/2024
Bob Tamasy: Lest We Forget, It's Another Memorial Day
Bob Tamasy: Lest We Forget, It's Another Memorial Day
  • 5/27/2024
"You Got It, Then Use It" Is Sermon Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 5/29/2024
Obituaries
Joseph "Harry" Price
  • 5/30/2024
Harriet Ware
Harriet Ware
  • 5/30/2024
James Wendell “Jim” Howard
James Wendell “Jim” Howard
  • 5/30/2024