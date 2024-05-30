U.S. Justice Department To Intervene In False Claims Act Lawsuit Against Erlanger

The U.S. Justice Department says it will intervene in a portion of a False Claims Act that two Erlanger Health System employees filed against the hospital.

The Justice Department said it will intervene on allegations that Erlanger "violated the FCA by submitting or causing the submission of claims to Medicare that were referred by physicians with whom Erlanger had employment relationships that violated the Stark Law."

It says it will not intervene regarding other allegations.

The initial lawsuit was brought by former Erlanger officials Alana Sullivan and Britt Tabor as whistleblowers.

It alleges illegal kickback to physicians on patient referrals to the hospital.

Attorneys for Erlanger said, "Erlanger paid physicians based on amounts that outside experts advised was fair market value. Erlanger did not pay for referrals. A complete picture of the facts will demonstrate that the allegations lack merit and tell a very different story than what these former employees now claim. Erlanger will vigorously defend this lawsuit."

That suit was filed in the Western District of North Carolina at Asheville. Erlanger operates a hospital at Murphy, N.C.