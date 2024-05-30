County Clerk Bill Knowles Honored By Legislators For Half Century Of Service

County Clerk Bill Knowles, who first won election in 1974, was honored on Wednesday at the County Commission by state legislators.

Rep. Greg Martin, a one-time member of the commission, read a resolution that was passed by the House and Senate and signed by Governor Bill Lee.

It extolled County Clerk Knowles for his longtime service, for his honesty and integrity and for a number of office innovations through the years.

Mr. Knowles is one of the longest serving county officials in the state.

His brother, Joe, was a city fire chief and his brother, Bud, administrator of elections. Brother George worked at the courthouse.

Mr. Knowles and his wife, Marlene, are the parents of Reba, Alan and Finley.