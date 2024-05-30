Latest Headlines

Signal Mountain Is Losing Finance Director; City Pool Has Major Issues

  • Thursday, May 30, 2024
  • Gail Perry

The Signal Mountain Town Council met for the May work session to decide on items that will

be voted on at the June 10 regular meeting. However some decisions will be needed before then, necessitating a special called meeting tentatively scheduled for Monday, June 3.

Finance Director Jennifer Broomfield is leaving “for bigger and better things,” said Town Manager Matt Trollinger, and her last day is Friday, June 7. While looking for a replacement, Mr. Trollinger said he is looking to bring in a CPA to oversee reconciliation of the books and to help during the transitional period before a new finance director is hired. He would like that person to have the chance to work with Ms. Broomfield for a brief time before she leaves. Proposals are being done by two CPAs who would work for an hourly rate. He will make a recommendation to the council once the proposals have been received. So that there will be an overlap of the two CPAs, a special called meeting will be held tentatively on Monday June 3.

With that position open, Mr. Trollinger has recommended several changes to the organizational chart while two positions are vacant. The changes would better match the skill sets applicable to the positions. His proposal is for the new finance director to also oversee the human resources department. Another shift involves the position of executive assistant director. That job is currently unfilled and now is being done by a contracted, part-time person who also oversees H.R. The proposed change removes that responsibility so they can focus on being a liaison between the administrative staff, the council, residents and overseeing the office personnel.

After the Signal Mountain pool opened and the public works staff was working to get it up and running, they identified several major issues that need attention. Two components of the pool are in bad shape that will require replacement. The 10-year-old chlorine system does not work and is leaking. That is requiring manual testing of the water every two hours, and the use of chlorine tablets which are costing about $5,000 every week. The estimate to fix it is $215,000 and would require the pool to be closed one day.

A second problem is that the filter itself is leaking from corroded pipes and the pool is losing a large amount of water each day. The work needs to be done quickly because there is a danger that those pipes might burst. Those repairs are expected to be around $120,000, and it will require for the pool to be closed a week. “It’s an urgent matter,” and this system cannot be fixed because there is no access to the location for the work, the council was told. The pool was built in 1994 and it and the systems, should last 12-15 years. The cause of the problems was attributed to the lack of proper maintenance. A new system will include training for future.

With the cost being $335,000, the councilmembers would like to see second opinions and other bids. However with only one pool company qualified to work on the system, an emergency provision may apply so that work can proceed without competitive bids. This matter will also be on the agenda at the special called meeting on Monday. City Manager Trollinger has suggested repairs begin on June 10 and the following week for the closure.

An update was given regarding the sidewalks in Old Towne. Public Works Director Wesley Stokes has evaluated the replacement areas and what the public works department could do in-house. A grant was awarded to the city for the project, but it has been on hold for over 10 labor have increased significantly, reducing what work can be done for the grant money years and during that time requirements from the state and all the costs of materials and received. Mr. Stokes said the public works department would be able to replace 2,477 linear feet of the worst areas, thereby reducing the scope of the total project that needs to be contracted out.

Mr. Stokes said the remaining grant money should be sufficient, to cover the contract work. If the plan is approved, the portion being done in house would take place in the fall and winter.

The monthly financial report, the last one prepared by Ms. Broomfield, shows that $8.7 million in revenue has been received through April out of the $9.1 million budget this fiscal year. Expenditures through that same time have been $7.4 million of $9.8 million that was budgeted. The other funds including the library, state street aid, stormwater, and water funds all have excesses revenues above expenditures.

Items that will be discussed and voted on at the June 10 regular council meeting include updating the public works fees, reviewing the comp time policy for employees, the purchase of a police vehicle and more discussion about leasing versus buying replacement vehicles and equipment, buying PPVA fans for the fire department, funding for the tree board, siding replacement for the library and other city owned buildings, and giving approval for pickleball -layers to add court dividers and windshields to the courts.

 

