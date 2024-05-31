Man Dies After Suffering Burns In Hazardous Commercial Fire; TOSHA Investigating

A man who was left with severe injuries Thursday morning following an incident at a liquid nitriding facility in Chattanooga has died.

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) is investigating the incident.

Chattanooga Fire Department Blue Shift companies were called at 9 a.m. to TS USA, 1031 Windtower Drive, for a commercial fire.

There were reports that one of the workers was burned and his fellow employees were trying to help him. The fire was extinguished by workers with fire extinguishers. Firefighters arrived on the scene and immediately began patient care. Others went inside to make sure the fire was out.

The company has a state-of-the-art salt bath nitriding line. Large cylinders contain a hot solution that reacts with water. It appears there was a chemical reaction, causing an explosion.

Hamilton County EMS transported one patient with extensive burns. Three other workers were treated on the scene with minor burns and one firefighter sustained a minor ankle injury.

Since a hazardous chemical is involved, the building has been evacuated, but there is no danger or threat to the surrounding area.

CFD Squad 1, Ladder 1, Hazmat 1, Battalion 1, Battalion 3, Special Operations, and members of the command staff are on the scene, along with Hamilton County EMS, CPD, Tennessee OSHA, and Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau.



