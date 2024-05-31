Latest Headlines

Cooley's Fine Clothing To Close After 88 Years

  • Friday, May 31, 2024
  • Earl Freudenberg
David Carroll's picture of Luther Masingill getting fitted for a tuxedo in preparation for his induction into the National Radio Hall of Fame
David Carroll's picture of Luther Masingill getting fitted for a tuxedo in preparation for his induction into the National Radio Hall of Fame

After 88 years, Cooley's Fine Clothing on Dayton Boulevard in White Oak is closing, according to WRCB TV and David Carroll.

I have so many memories of Cooley's, being raised in White Oak on Lyndon Avenue on the other side of the railroad track. Growing up, White Oak was a thriving little community with a drug store, hardware store, barber and beauty shop, flower shop, small grocery store and Cooley’s Fine Clothing.

I would walk to get my haircut at the White Oak Barber Shop and then help Mr. Milton Cooley un-load his stock. When we were finished he took me next door to Swafford's Grocery Store, bought me a coke, cookies, chips and maybe give me a quarter. I even took out the trash to a large garbage container in the back of the store and Mrs. Cooley would give me a dime; that was a lot of money for this youngster. I would go get a cherry coke at the nearby drug store.    

While I was in the Army in the early 70's, the original wooden framed store on Dayton Boulevard burned but the family rebuilt and re-opened. My dad sent me newspaper clippings of the destroyed store where I spent a lot of time as a youngster. 

The Cooleys lived behind the store on Lyndon Avenue, and as a youngster I'd mow their grass. Mr. Cooley would oversee my mowing, point out what I missed, then give me a shiny half dollar. 

When the White Oak Elementary School burred in 1958, the Cooleys went to T.H. Payne downtown and purchased supplies for the students. I remember Mr. Cooley bringing boxes of notebooks, tablets, pencils and other items to our classrooms in the White Oak Church of Christ. The family supported the community where they lived.  

The Cooleys sponsored a 30 minute radio broadcast on WDOD every Sunday morning at 9 a.m., "Hymns for Sunday Morning." My first weekend at the station (59 years ago in June) I blew it. "Welcome to Hymns for Sunday Morning, brought to you by Koley's Clu-the-her's, 2224 Dayton Blvd. Now here's your host, Jim Cooley." I was a scared announcer but nobody caught my mistake, except my mother; well she was the only one who called and corrected me. I didn't say anything, but in the middle of the week General Manager Ernie Feagans phoned and said, "Earl, thank you." Feagans said he'd just got off the phone with Jim Cooley who was thinking about canceling his Sunday radio program but found out how many listeners they had because of my blooper. Ernie said Mr. Cooley renewed the program for two more years. 

The broadcast was recorded in the Cooley home by a WDOD engineer and ran on the station for about 10 years. It sounded live. I still have one of the broadcasts given me by the Cooley family. Jim Cooley told Ernie he'd been flooded with comments letting him know the program still had listeners. Ernie said my mistake probably saved the account.

Jim Cooley said in a radio ad, “The customer might pay a little more but we don’t sell anything but the best, the name says it all, Cooley’s Fine Clothing, and we back up our merchandise with a money back guarantee.”

Mrs. Nelle Cooley was proud to fit many brides and her bridesmaids with their beautiful gowns. She told radio host Luther Masingill, “I try to find the young ladies something different than what the chain stores have.” 

My grandfather, E.C. Freudenberg, was good friends with Milton Cooley. Both had family-run businesses. When Grandpa needed a new suit he’d go to White Oak and see Mr. Cooley. My Grandfather said, “Milton came into our grocery store a lot and we’d chew the fat.” Both men were successful because they believed in hard work.  

During the years, Jim Cooley fitted this writer with several suits and the alterations were done in the store, maybe by Mrs. Cooley. The Cooley family was proud of their business and made customers proud to wear their apparel. 

Broadcaster Luther Masingill would often tell friends, “I bought this suit and matching tie at Cooley’s."

Family-operated businesses like Cooley's Fine Clothing are almost a thing of the past. Red Bank - White Oak and the entire community will miss this nearly nine decade old institution of providing families with quality wearing apparel. White Oak will never be the same without Cooley’s Fine Clothing. 


Luther Masingill in his Cooleys tux
Luther Masingill in his Cooleys tux
Latest Headlines
Bullpen Falters As Lookouts Fall To Smokies
Bullpen Falters As Lookouts Fall To Smokies
  • Sports
  • 5/31/2024
Cooley's Fine Clothing To Close After 88 Years
Cooley's Fine Clothing To Close After 88 Years
  • Breaking News
  • 5/31/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/31/2024
McLemore’s Spectacular Closing Hole Completes The Elite 18
  • Sports
  • 5/30/2024
Lee's Dirkse Earns Prestigious GSC Commissioner Trophy
Lee's Dirkse Earns Prestigious GSC Commissioner Trophy
  • Sports
  • 5/30/2024
Chattanooga Back In The Hunt For Division 1 College Football Championship; Spring Fling
  • Sports
  • 5/30/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/31/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADAMS, ... more

Signal Mountain Is Losing Finance Director; City Pool Has Major Issues
  • 5/30/2024

The Signal Mountain Town Council met for the May work session to decide on items that will be voted on at the June 10 regular meeting. However some decisions will be needed before then, necessitating ... more

County Clerk Bill Knowles Honored By Legislators For Half Century Of Service
County Clerk Bill Knowles Honored By Legislators For Half Century Of Service
  • 5/30/2024

County Clerk Bill Knowles, who first won election in 1974, was honored on Wednesday at the County Commission by state legislators. Rep. Greg Martin, a one-time member of the commission, read ... more

Breaking News
Arrest Made In Highway 58 Shooting Of Juvenile
  • 5/30/2024
Car Runs Into Sequoyah VFD Station; Building May Be Totaled
Car Runs Into Sequoyah VFD Station; Building May Be Totaled
  • 5/30/2024
County Comes Up With $5 Million More For Teacher Pay; Wamp Asks School Board To Pass Budget
  • 5/30/2024
Man Seriously Injured In Hazardous Commercial Fire
Man Seriously Injured In Hazardous Commercial Fire
  • 5/30/2024
13-Year Old Arrested After Fleeing Police In Stolen Vehicle
  • 5/30/2024
Opinion
Stop The Boston Branch Development - And Response
  • 5/30/2024
Against The Soddy Daisy Property Tax Increase
  • 5/29/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 5/31/2024
Education Is A Lifelong Journey
  • 5/30/2024
Why?
  • 5/30/2024
Sports
Bullpen Falters As Lookouts Fall To Smokies
Bullpen Falters As Lookouts Fall To Smokies
  • 5/31/2024
McLemore’s Spectacular Closing Hole Completes The Elite 18
McLemore’s Spectacular Closing Hole Completes The Elite 18
  • 5/30/2024
Chattanooga Back In The Hunt For Division 1 College Football Championship; Spring Fling
  • 5/30/2024
Wiedmer: No One Loved Life, Or Displayed That Love Of Life To Others, More Than Bill Walton
Wiedmer: No One Loved Life, Or Displayed That Love Of Life To Others, More Than Bill Walton
  • 5/30/2024
Tennessee, UTC Set To Kick Off At 12:45 p.m. On August 31
  • 5/30/2024
Happenings
Juneteenth Youth Love For Literacy Festival And Book Drive Is June 15
Juneteenth Youth Love For Literacy Festival And Book Drive Is June 15
  • 5/30/2024
Alan Shuptrine Has Exhibit And Residency At The Carnegie Club at Skibo Castle For 2025
Alan Shuptrine Has Exhibit And Residency At The Carnegie Club at Skibo Castle For 2025
  • 5/30/2024
Free Movie Night At Chester Frost Park Features Beauty And The Beast Friday
Free Movie Night At Chester Frost Park Features Beauty And The Beast Friday
  • 5/29/2024
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 5/30/2024
New Featured Artist’s Show For Mike Holsomback Opens Friday At Area 61 Gallery
  • 5/29/2024
Entertainment
Sullivan Band Kicks Off Summer Nights June 7
Sullivan Band Kicks Off Summer Nights June 7
  • 5/30/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/30/2024
"Bo Duke" Enjoyed Weekend Of Montlake Golfing
"Bo Duke" Enjoyed Weekend Of Montlake Golfing
  • 5/30/2024
Auditions Picking Up Steam For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Chattanooga Seniors Got Talent Show
Auditions Picking Up Steam For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Chattanooga Seniors Got Talent Show
  • 5/30/2024
Heritage House Shows To Be Takei Documentary June 13
Heritage House Shows To Be Takei Documentary June 13
  • 5/30/2024
Opinion
Stop The Boston Branch Development - And Response
  • 5/30/2024
Against The Soddy Daisy Property Tax Increase
  • 5/29/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 5/31/2024
Dining
Acme Fusion Café Is Latest Dining Option At Cambridge Square
  • 5/28/2024
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Van Vending Service
  • 5/23/2024
Hot Chocolatier Faces Challenges
  • 5/15/2024
Business/Government
Chattanooga Bar Foundation Fellows Select Class Of 2024
  • 5/30/2024
Chaplain Program Serves GNTC Students
  • 5/30/2024
Physical Altercation Between Juvenile And Grandparent - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/30/2024
Real Estate
Camping World Property On Ringgold Road Sells For $5.7 Million
  • 5/30/2024
Tag Road Warehouse Sells For $6,525,000
  • 5/30/2024
Real Estate Transfers For May 23-29
  • 5/30/2024
Student Scene
McCallie’s Cuban-Born Mercy Kealey Earns Her U.S. Citizenship After 57 Years Living On American Soil
McCallie’s Cuban-Born Mercy Kealey Earns Her U.S. Citizenship After 57 Years Living On American Soil
  • 5/30/2024
Tennessee Board Of Regents To Consider Tuition, Fees For Academic Year 2024-25
  • 5/29/2024
GNTC Associate Of Science Degree In Nursing Program Hosts Open House
  • 5/29/2024
Living Well
CHI Memorial Once Again Named A 15 Top Health Systems By Fortune And PINC AI
  • 5/30/2024
Parkridge Soddy Daisy Emergency Room Now Open
  • 5/29/2024
Erlanger Hosts Summer Outreach Safety Fest Saturday
Erlanger Hosts Summer Outreach Safety Fest Saturday
  • 5/28/2024
Memories
Remembering TV Coverage Of The Riverbend Festival
Remembering TV Coverage Of The Riverbend Festival
  • 5/30/2024
Eddy Arnold – Fan Favorite For 7 Decades
Eddy Arnold – Fan Favorite For 7 Decades
  • 5/20/2024
Coal Mining History Offered At Good Old Days Museum On Saturday
Coal Mining History Offered At Good Old Days Museum On Saturday
  • 5/24/2024
Outdoors
Dancing With Nature: TVA’s Balanced Reservoirs Benefit The Region
Dancing With Nature: TVA’s Balanced Reservoirs Benefit The Region
  • 5/30/2024
Flat Top Mountain Farm Celebrates First Lavender Harvest With Grand Opening June 6
  • 5/30/2024
Proposed $4.1 Million Addition To Capital Budget To Bring Largest Investment In Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors In Years
  • 5/29/2024
Travel
Nashville’s Big Back Yard: Hit The Back Roads For Music, Art, Nature, And Nostalgia
Nashville’s Big Back Yard: Hit The Back Roads For Music, Art, Nature, And Nostalgia
  • 5/29/2024
Tennessee Tourism Launches Statewide Road Cycling Program: Bike Tennessee
Tennessee Tourism Launches Statewide Road Cycling Program: Bike Tennessee
  • 5/23/2024
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Summer Exhibit, Wallace & Gromit: Get Cracking!
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Summer Exhibit, Wallace & Gromit: Get Cracking!
  • 5/22/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: When You're Wondering, "Is That All There Is?"
Bob Tamasy: When You're Wondering, "Is That All There Is?"
  • 5/30/2024
Bob Tamasy: Lest We Forget, It's Another Memorial Day
Bob Tamasy: Lest We Forget, It's Another Memorial Day
  • 5/27/2024
"You Got It, Then Use It" Is Sermon Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 5/29/2024
Obituaries
Gay Butler McNemer
Gay Butler McNemer
  • 5/31/2024
Joseph "Harry" Price
  • 5/30/2024
Harriet Ware
Harriet Ware
  • 5/30/2024