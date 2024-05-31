Cooley's Fine Clothing To Close After 88 Years

After 88 years, Cooley's Fine Clothing on Dayton Boulevard in White Oak is closing, according to WRCB TV and David Carroll.

I have so many memories of Cooley's, being raised in White Oak on Lyndon Avenue on the other side of the railroad track. Growing up, White Oak was a thriving little community with a drug store, hardware store, barber and beauty shop, flower shop, small grocery store and Cooley’s Fine Clothing.

I would walk to get my haircut at the White Oak Barber Shop and then help Mr. Milton Cooley un-load his stock. When we were finished he took me next door to Swafford's Grocery Store, bought me a coke, cookies, chips and maybe give me a quarter. I even took out the trash to a large garbage container in the back of the store and Mrs. Cooley would give me a dime; that was a lot of money for this youngster. I would go get a cherry coke at the nearby drug store.

While I was in the Army in the early 70's, the original wooden framed store on Dayton Boulevard burned but the family rebuilt and re-opened. My dad sent me newspaper clippings of the destroyed store where I spent a lot of time as a youngster.

The Cooleys lived behind the store on Lyndon Avenue, and as a youngster I'd mow their grass. Mr. Cooley would oversee my mowing, point out what I missed, then give me a shiny half dollar.

When the White Oak Elementary School burred in 1958, the Cooleys went to T.H. Payne downtown and purchased supplies for the students. I remember Mr. Cooley bringing boxes of notebooks, tablets, pencils and other items to our classrooms in the White Oak Church of Christ. The family supported the community where they lived.

The Cooleys sponsored a 30 minute radio broadcast on WDOD every Sunday morning at 9 a.m., "Hymns for Sunday Morning." My first weekend at the station (59 years ago in June) I blew it. "Welcome to Hymns for Sunday Morning, brought to you by Koley's Clu-the-her's, 2224 Dayton Blvd. Now here's your host, Jim Cooley." I was a scared announcer but nobody caught my mistake, except my mother; well she was the only one who called and corrected me. I didn't say anything, but in the middle of the week General Manager Ernie Feagans phoned and said, "Earl, thank you." Feagans said he'd just got off the phone with Jim Cooley who was thinking about canceling his Sunday radio program but found out how many listeners they had because of my blooper. Ernie said Mr. Cooley renewed the program for two more years.

The broadcast was recorded in the Cooley home by a WDOD engineer and ran on the station for about 10 years. It sounded live. I still have one of the broadcasts given me by the Cooley family. Jim Cooley told Ernie he'd been flooded with comments letting him know the program still had listeners. Ernie said my mistake probably saved the account.

Jim Cooley said in a radio ad, “The customer might pay a little more but we don’t sell anything but the best, the name says it all, Cooley’s Fine Clothing, and we back up our merchandise with a money back guarantee.”

Mrs. Nelle Cooley was proud to fit many brides and her bridesmaids with their beautiful gowns. She told radio host Luther Masingill, “I try to find the young ladies something different than what the chain stores have.”

My grandfather, E.C. Freudenberg, was good friends with Milton Cooley. Both had family-run businesses. When Grandpa needed a new suit he’d go to White Oak and see Mr. Cooley. My Grandfather said, “Milton came into our grocery store a lot and we’d chew the fat.” Both men were successful because they believed in hard work.

During the years, Jim Cooley fitted this writer with several suits and the alterations were done in the store, maybe by Mrs. Cooley. The Cooley family was proud of their business and made customers proud to wear their apparel.

Broadcaster Luther Masingill would often tell friends, “I bought this suit and matching tie at Cooley’s."

Family-operated businesses like Cooley's Fine Clothing are almost a thing of the past. Red Bank - White Oak and the entire community will miss this nearly nine decade old institution of providing families with quality wearing apparel. White Oak will never be the same without Cooley’s Fine Clothing.