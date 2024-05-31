Tennessee GOP Calls Trump Conviction Sad Day For America

The Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden issued this statement following Thursday's conviction of President Donald Trump:

"This is a sad day for America. Between the actions of a partisan District Attorney, flawed and unproven charges, a trial overseen and influenced by a non-elected judge, a jury pool from one of the most Democrat districts in the country, and a convicted liar as the star witness, the last month has only served to remind Americans why strong leadership is needed in the White House.

"Despite today’s events, the American people will issue the final verdict on all of these actions when we elect President Trump on Nov. 5. The Democrat Party must be held accountable for their continued use of lawfare.

"It’s time for every conservative Republican to wake up, participate, donate, and get involved because today has reminded us of the stakes of the 2024 election."

