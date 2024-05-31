4 Dogs Perish In House Fire Friday Morning

A family lost their four dogs in a house fire Friday morning in Hixson.

A man working in his garage heard his neighbor’s smoke detectors alerting in his house. He immediately called 911 to have the fire department respond and investigate the home.

The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded at 11 a.m. and arrived on the scene reporting no smoke showing from the residence. Chief Markus Fritts, Dallas Bay VFD approached the home, looked through the front door windows, and noticed heavy smoke in the home. Firefighters forced entry in the home and found heavy fire and smoke downstairs.

Firefighters conducted an immediate search and found four dogs unconscious. They quickly extracted the dogs and conducted CPR on all four of them. Unfortunately, they were unsuccessful and the dogs succumbed to their injuries from smoke inhalation.

Chief Fritts reported around $80,000 of damages.

No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene for potential injuries to the firefighters.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating the cause of the fire. The American Red Cross was requested to assisted their emergency needs.