Home On Patsy Place Destroyed By Fire Friday Morning

There was a joint response to a house fire off Apison Pike Friday morning, with multiple agencies working together to combat flames.

Just before 10:30 a.m., the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department’s fire marshal saw smoke in the area and was investigating when the call went out from 911 for units to respond to the 4900 block of Patsy Place.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies were first on the scene and reported a working structure fire, as well as the possibility of someone still inside the burning residence. Tri-Community crews arrived, laid a line, and went inside to conduct a search while attacking the fire. Half the home was engulfed and Chattanooga companies pulled in to join the fire fight.

Officials on the scene learned that all occupants were safe and accounted for. The blaze was under control in approximately 30 minutes and units remained on the scene for several hours ensuring that the fire was fully extinguished.

It caused extensive damage to the home and one cat died. There were no other injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The American Red Cross is assisting impacted residents.

Tri-Community VFD, HCEMS, HCSO, CPD, and Collegedale PD responded. For the CFD, Squad 7, Ladder 7, Engine 6, Engine 8, Engine 21, Ladder 13, Squad 13, Battalion 2 Green Shift, investigators, Training Division and Supply Division were on the scene.