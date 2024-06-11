Pair Charged In Double Murder On Arlington Avenue

Chattanooga Police Department's Homicide Unit arrested 20-year-old Jamarie Jones and 32-year-old Darrisha Danforth in relation to the double homicide that occurred in the 1100 block of Arlington Avenue on May 1.





During the course of the homicide investigation, the Homicide Unit obtained surveillance footage and statements that linked Jamarie Jones and Darrisha Danforth to the homicide. The detectives determined that Jones pulled a mask over his face just before he walked with the victims into the breezeway of the apartments. Jones was then observed shooting in the direction of the victims. After the shooting, Jones left the area in a vehicle driven by Darrisha Danforth.





Detective Jason Gunn obtained arrest warrants charging Jones with first-degree murder and weapon violations; and arrest warrants charging Danforth with accessory after the fact.





Earlier Tuesday, CPD's Fugitive Unit in conjunction with the United States Marshals Service developed information on the location of both suspects. They located and arrested Jones and Danforth on their outstanding warrants. Jones and Danforth were transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.