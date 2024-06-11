Rhea County Commissioners Learn Of Passing Of Road Supervisor Glen Varner

The Agenda Session of the Rhea County Commission started out with a sad note on Tuesday. Commission Chairman Jim Reed announced to the audience the passing of current Road Supervisor Glen Varner on Tuesday morning.

Mr. Varner has been road supervisor since he was elected in 2016. Besides being road supervisor, he was also a member of the Rhea County Fair Association Board. He, along with the late Harold Fisher, were instrumental in reviving the Rhea County Fair.

Chairman Reed, in announcing the news, said of Mr. Varner, “We have lost a county family member today. I would like to say that its is a great loss to our county in friendship and work. I am saddened by the news of his passing. I'm asking everyone to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers.”

Mr. Varner was deep;y rooted in the community of Rhea County, He had lived in Rhea County for the past 57 years.

Mr. Varner, with his roots firmly grounded, actively supported the younger generation and his grandchildren by participating in community events such as the fair and supporting local athletic programs.

He was retired from the United State Army as a chief warrant officer serving some 30 years. He joined the Army in 1963.

Besides his military involvement, Mr. Varner was a local road-building contractor, contributing significantly to the construction of numerous subdivision roads totaling over 25 miles, all approved by the county over the past 40 years.

Mr. Varner had just completed supervising three paving projects in the county which included Wolf Creek Road, New Union Road and a section of Double S Road and Evensville Mountain.