Tennessee Headed To College World Series Title Game After 4-1 Win Over Aggies
Gas Prices Drop 10.5 Cents In Chattanooga

  • Monday, June 24, 2024
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 10.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.83 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 23.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 18.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.76 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.63 on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.18, a difference of 55.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.55 while the highest was $4.19, a difference of $1.64 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.41 on Mon day. The national average is down 18.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 14.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:
June 24, 2023: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)
June 24, 2022: $4.40/g (U.S. Average: $4.92/g)
June 24, 2021: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)
June 24, 2020: $1.96/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)
June 24, 2019: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)
June 24, 2018: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)
June 24, 2017: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)
June 24, 2016: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)
June 24, 2015: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)
June 24, 2014: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Knoxville- $2.98, unchanged  from last week's $2.98.
State of Tennessee- $2.97, down 3.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.00.
Huntsville- $3.09, up 0.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.09. 

"With summer now officially here, we've seen the national average price of gasoline holding most steady compared to last week, with some states seeing their traditional price cycling every couple of weeks, while others have seen prices slowly slip," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "For now, gasoline prices may see little movement ahead of July 4 as oil prices have risen above $80. But the good news is that instead of the national average jumping to follow the rising price of oil, it's holding steady. The bummer is that the decreases we hoped for will have to wait, thanks to oil's climb."
Gas Prices Drop 10.5 Cents In Chattanooga
  6/24/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/24/2024
Red Bank Working On Several Master Plans
  • 6/23/2024
Father Saves His 2-Year-Old Child After Near Drowning At Hixson Home
  • 6/23/2024
Chattanooga FC Drop 4-1 Loss To Decatur FC
  • 6/23/2024
Rep. Hazlewood Defends Legislative Record In Talk To Civitan
Rep. Hazlewood Defends Legislative Record In Talk To Civitan
  • 6/23/2024
