Air Pollution Bureau Closed After Harrowing Incident

The Air Pollution Bureau is closed until further notice after a harrowing incident on Monday afternoon in which a disgruntled employee with a gun went after a supervisor, but wound up killing himself.

The incident happened at an office building near Hamilton Place Mall.

Sources said longtime Air Polluition Control Bureau employee John Schultz was angry at his boss and tried to shoot him.

When he was unsuccessful, he turned the gun on himself.

Officials said, "The Bureau is closed until further notice. We will not be speaking to the media about the tragic events that occurred yesterday due to the ongoing investigation by the Chattanooga Police Department, and out of respect for all involved. If you have any questions concerning yesterday's incident, please contact CPD."

Police spokesman Victor Miller said the suspect "failed to execute a plan" and he then shot himself.

He said no one else was shot at the office at 2034 Hamilton Place Blvd.

The call went out as an active shooter.

Chattanooga Police earlier said, "CPD is at 2034 Hamilton Place Blvd. for a potential active shooter situation. Please avoid the area at this time. Updates to come."

Tenants at the building at that location include the Air Pollution Bureau.

Police at 4 p.m. said a lockdown was being lifted at the mall.

Mall officials had earlier said, "Reports of shots fired have not been confirmed next to Hamilton Place Mall.

"Out of precaution, we are asking that you please lock down now.

"Please allow customers in your area access to your space if needed."

A large number of police vehicles as well as ambulances went to the office building. Multiple agencies were involved in the response.

To view the Chattanooga Police Department's news conference on Facebook, click here.








