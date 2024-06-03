Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Latest Headlines

Latest Headlines
  • Breaking News
  • 6/3/2024
Gas Prices Drop 19.2 Cents In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 6/3/2024
Lookouts Drop Series Finale To Smokies
  • Sports
  • 6/3/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/3/2024
5 Home Runs Propel Top-Ranked Tennessee To Super Regionals
  • Sports
  • 6/2/2024
Leaver, Markham Jr. North Georgia Invitational Winners
  • Sports
  • 6/2/2024
Breaking News
  • 6/3/2024

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/3/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BOYKIN, ... more

  • 6/2/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ANDRES ... more

Breaking News
Attorney Says Client's Case Still Awaiting Grand Jury Action Over Year Later
  • 6/1/2024
Skeletal Remains Found In Wooded Area Of Chattanooga Identified As Those Of Alpharetta Woman, 20
  • 6/1/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/1/2024
County Commission Vote On STVRs Set Next Week
  • 5/31/2024
Home On Patsy Place Destroyed By Fire Friday Morning
  • 5/31/2024
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: SFC Christopher Celiz (USA)
  • 6/1/2024
CHI Memorial And Blue Cross Need Each Other
  • 5/31/2024
Sad Situation When You Look At The Facts
  • 6/2/2024
Help Needed At The Hixson Pike And Access Road Intersection
  • 5/31/2024
Get This Insurance Matter Settled And Move On - And Response (2)
  • 5/31/2024
Sports
Lookouts Drop Series Finale To Smokies
  • 6/3/2024
5 Home Runs Propel Top-Ranked Tennessee To Super Regionals
  • 6/2/2024
Lookouts Shut Out By Smokies On Saturday
  • 6/2/2024
#1 Vols Blast Four Homers To Take Down Hoosiers, Advance To Regional Final
  • 6/2/2024
Shorthanded Red Wolves Win 3-1 At Greenville Triumph
  • 6/2/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Mary Jane Is Welcome At The Table
  • 6/3/2024
Elite Fashions Unlimited Hosts Reunion Event Spotlighting Local Fashion Scene
  • 6/2/2024
Vinny Colucci Speaks At Photographic Society June 20
  • 6/1/2024
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Bridge And Riverview Views, Braves On TV, And Engel Stadium
  • 5/31/2024
New Library Exhibit "Path To Presidency" Showcases History Of Presidential Campaigns; Opens June 3
  • 5/31/2024
Entertainment
The Briars Perform At Cohutta General Store Friday
  • 6/2/2024
Sullivan Band Kicks Off Summer Nights June 7
  • 5/30/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/30/2024
Auditions Picking Up Steam For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Chattanooga Seniors Got Talent Show
  • 5/30/2024
Heritage House Shows To Be Takei Documentary June 13
  • 5/30/2024
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: SFC Christopher Celiz (USA)
  • 6/1/2024
CHI Memorial And Blue Cross Need Each Other
  • 5/31/2024
Sad Situation When You Look At The Facts
  • 6/2/2024
Dining
Acme Fusion Café Is Latest Dining Option At Cambridge Square
  • 5/28/2024
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Van Vending Service
  • 5/23/2024
Hot Chocolatier Faces Challenges
  • 5/15/2024
Business/Government
7 Nonprofits Receive American Water Charitable Foundation Water And Environment Grants
  • 5/31/2024
Sink Hole Closes Executive Drive Behind Northgate Mall
  • 5/31/2024
License Of Chattanooga Attorney Is Temporarily Suspended
  • 5/31/2024
Real Estate
Habitat Has Double Dedication Ceremony
  • 5/31/2024
Camping World Property On Ringgold Road Sells For $5.7 Million
  • 5/30/2024
Tag Road Warehouse Sells For $6,525,000
  • 5/30/2024
Student Scene
UTC Student Writers Sweep Awards Competition
  • 5/31/2024
McCallie’s Cuban-Born Mercy Kealey Earns Her U.S. Citizenship After 57 Years Living On American Soil
  • 5/30/2024
Tennessee Board Of Regents To Consider Tuition, Fees For Academic Year 2024-25
  • 5/29/2024
Living Well
BREATHE. EASY. Mobile Lung CT Coach To Host "Wipe Out Lung Cancer" At Chattanooga Red Wolves June 5
  • 5/31/2024
CHI Memorial Once Again Named A 15 Top Health Systems By Fortune And PINC AI
  • 5/30/2024
Parkridge Soddy Daisy Emergency Room Now Open
  • 5/29/2024
Memories
Remembering TV Coverage Of The Riverbend Festival
  • 5/30/2024
Eddy Arnold – Fan Favorite For 7 Decades
  • 5/20/2024
Coal Mining History Offered At Good Old Days Museum On Saturday
  • 5/24/2024
Outdoors
Tennessee National Guard Rescues 2 Hikers In National Park
  • 6/1/2024
Dancing With Nature: TVA’s Balanced Reservoirs Benefit The Region
  • 5/30/2024
Flat Top Mountain Farm Celebrates First Lavender Harvest With Grand Opening June 6
  • 5/30/2024
Travel
Nashville’s Big Back Yard: Hit The Back Roads For Music, Art, Nature, And Nostalgia
  • 5/29/2024
Tennessee Tourism Launches Statewide Road Cycling Program: Bike Tennessee
  • 5/23/2024
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Summer Exhibit, Wallace & Gromit: Get Cracking!
  • 5/22/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: An Equal Opportunity Savior And Redeemer
  • 6/3/2024
Author, Poet Liz Cooper To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon June 27
  • 5/31/2024
Bob Tamasy: When You're Wondering, "Is That All There Is?"
  • 5/30/2024
Obituaries
Bobby Shaw
  • 6/2/2024
Thomas Vance Owenby
  • 6/2/2024
William “Bill” Francis Tracy
  • 6/1/2024