Gas Prices Drop 19.2 Cents In Chattanooga

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 19.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.82 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 49.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 31.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.8 cents in the last week and stands at $3.82 per gallon.According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.59 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.29, a difference of 70.0 cents per gallon.The lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.59 while the highest was $4.11, a difference of $1.52 per gallon.The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.50 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 15.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 1.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:June 3, 2023: $3.13/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)June 3, 2022: $4.38/g (U.S. Average: $4.81/g)June 3, 2021: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)June 3, 2020: $1.67/g (U.S. Average: $1.99/g)June 3, 2019: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)June 3, 2018: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.94/g)June 3, 2017: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)June 3, 2016: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)June 3, 2015: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)June 3, 2014: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:Knoxville- $3.08, down 6.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.14.State of Tennessee- $3.04, down 10.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.15.Huntsville- $3.21, down 1.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.22."The calendar has closed on May, and so too has the door closed on rising gas prices, with the national average declining to its lowest level since March. Thankfully, gas prices are unlikely to be moved by OPEC's meeting and agreement to extend production cuts into 2025, leading the national average to fall below $3.50 in the next week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "With GasBuddy data showing gasoline demand plummeting after Memorial Day, and refiners inputting the largest amount of oil into their facilities in years, it's very likely we'll continue to see gas prices fall as we approach July 4. Diesel prices also continue to decline to their lowest level in nearly 11 months. The future looks bright for falling fuel prices across the board, though we'll have to keep our eyes on hurricane season."