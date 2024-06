A Soddy Daisy man who was shot six times and stabbed has been found dead.

The victim was identified as Mark Thompson, 57.

Soddy Daisy Police officers on Thursday night were dispatched to investigate shots fired calls from near a house on Dayton Pike. The calls came in around 10:30 p.m.

Officers found the body with help from a citizen.

Soddy Daisy Police are asking for the public's help in the case.