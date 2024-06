Zion Reeves has been sentenced to serve 20 years in state prison after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder.

Reeves initially was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 21-year-old Chandler Caylor on Sept. 6, 2022.

Caylor's girlfriend, Raleigh Quinn, was also shot and seriously injured.

Reeves was 16 at the time of the incident.