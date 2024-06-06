Bridge Work Prompts Weekend Closure On Highway 153 South In Hamilton County

Drivers traveling on Highway 153 should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have an impact on traffic. Beginning Friday at 9 p.m. and continuing until 6 a.m. on Monday, Tennessee Valley Authority contract crews will close the SR 153 South bridge over the Chickamauga Dam for repairs.

A signed detour will be in place directing drivers around the closure.

Highway 153 South Detour:

Exit right for Highway 319 South, DuPont Parkway

Continue straight on Highway 319 to Amnicola Highway

Merge right to return to Highway 153 South

Drivers are encouraged to use extreme caution as they travel through this area. Queue trucks and law enforcement will be present to assist. This work is weather permitting. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date.