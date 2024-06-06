Judge Dumitru To Rule On Coonrod Residency

Evidence is conflicting to establish if Chattanooga City Council member Demetrus Coonrod lives in District 9 which she represents. Hamilton County Circuit Judge Michael Dumitru said he will issue a written opinion on the case in the coming days.

An investigation began to determine if she could continue to serve in that position, when City Auditor Stan Sewell, City Attorney Phil Noblett and each City Council members except for Councilwoman Coonrod received an anonymous email claiming she lives outside of the city of Chattanooga.

Ms. Coonrod purchased a house at 8907 Heritage Dr. in Harrison in 2022, with the intention of using it as a short-term rental, she said. The utilities were turned on in her name, but she said she never lived there. Instead, she said her daughter, Alexis Nolan, and her grandson moved into the house and have lived there since 2022.

Her daughter answered Mr. Sewell’s questions by email, and said she has no formal agreement with her mother and that she pays rent “from time to time when requested by her mother.” The most she ever paid was $700 she told Mr. Sewell, which is different from the $800 a month cash payments that Ms. Coonrod told him the daughter pays. There is no documentation. Ms. Nolan testified that her mother does not live there but comes twice a week to help with her son and to attend events, and that she keeps a minimum of personal items there such as a few clothes.

A City Council representative must live in the district they represent, and Ms. Coonrod testified that since she has been in that position, she has lived with her foster mother, Vivian White, who has a house at 907 Moss St., which is in District 9. She maintains a bedroom where her personal belongings are stored. Ms. White told City Attorney Phil Noblett that she, too, has no formal agreement with Ms. Conrod, and that the councilwoman does not pay rent, but helps with bills sometimes. Ms. White estimates that Ms. Coonrod spends about half of nights each month at her house, and that she always returns, except for the time she was helping take care of her terminally ill father, when she was away often.

Mr. Sewell’s investigation showed that the address on Ms. Coonrod’s driver’s license, bank statements, voter’s registration and income tax statements and Amazon deliveries used the address on Moss Street. He also has talked to Ms. Coonrod and multiple other people who confirm her Moss Street residence. But there is conflicting information with the loan applications and mortgage and insurance documents and a notarized occupancy affidavit, which all use the address of the house on Heritage Drive, not in District 9, or even in the city of Chattanooga.

There were owner-occupancy requirements for the loan application, the mortgage company and to get insurance for the house. The requirements specify that the residential premise has to be the primary dwelling where the borrower must reside for at least one year, beginning 60 days after closing. The documents state that the property cannot be used for a vacation rental or a second home. Ms. Coonrod was the owner on all of the documents, and she signed them all for the house at 8907 Heritage Dr; in Harrison.

And she also signed a mortgage fraud document on Jan. 28 during the purchase process, stating that she certified that the information provide was true and correct, and that false statements to obtain a mortgage are punishable by the FBI.

Ms. Conrod told Attorney Noblett that she was unaware of the conditions about the loan, buying and living in the house she purchased and that she had not lived there for a year following the closing. She also did not notify the lender to change the address for correspondence regarding the loan until after the anonymous emails and the publicity about her residency, two years after the sale closed. At that time, she also asked to be able to vacate the property so she no longer would be required to live there. She said that she wishes now that she had read the documents before she signed them, and had followed the lender’s instructions.

Another discrepancy, Mr. Sewell said, was that the insurance policy on the house includes $169,000 in personal property coverage, but Mr. Sewell questioned why she would need that coverage since she has no personal property there. “That’s just the policy they sent me,” said Ms. Coonrod.

Mr. Sewell said that based on the investigation he did, he could not conclude if Demetrus Coonrod had transferred her residence to the house at 8907 Heritage Dr. He said the evidence that supports her living there consists of the closing documents, the EPB account and insurance policy in Ms. Coonrod’s name using that address. He also found direct evidence that she was living at 907 Moss St., Chattanooga in District 9 since she had been on the council. The state of Tennessee does not allow two primary residences.