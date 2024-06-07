Market Street Bridge To Undergo Quarterly Testing Sunday Morning

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will conduct its quarterly testing and maintenance on the Market Street Bridge in downtown Chattanooga on Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The bridge will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic as the testing is performed.

This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay the testing and maintenance, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date. Drivers are advised to use the Olgiati Bridge or the Veterans Bridge as alternate routes while the Market Street Bridge is closed.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.