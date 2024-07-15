Gas Prices Fall 11.9 Cents In Chattanooga

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.01 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 7.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 5.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.3 cents in the last week and stands at $3.83 per gallon.According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.85 on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.37, a difference of 52.0 cents per gallon.The lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.59 while the highest was $4.19, a difference of $1.60.The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.49 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 5.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 5.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back 10 years:July 15, 2023: $2.96/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)July 15, 2022: $4.00/g (U.S. Average: $4.55/g)July 15, 2021: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)July 15, 2020: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)July 15, 2019: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.79/g)July 15, 2018: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)July 15, 2017: $1.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)July 15, 2016: $1.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)July 15, 2015: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)July 15, 2014: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.60/g)Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:Knoxville- $3.02, down 0.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.03.State of Tennessee- $3.08/g, down 6.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.15.Huntsville- $3.18, up 4.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.14."Much like last summer, the nation's average price of gasoline has remained somewhat stuck in the mid-$3 per gallon range with a mixed bag of prices: small declines in some states and modest increases in others as we wait for what could be the next major trend," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Hurricane Beryl had no major impact on prices, but some drivers in Texas had trouble finding gasoline due to power outages, a situation that continues to improve. For now, we'll continue to see small price fluctuations as we await news of any hurricane-fueled refinery disruptions or other supply challenges as we head into the busiest weeks of the summer travel season."