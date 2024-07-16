Fire Destroys 1 Home, Extensively Damages A 2nd In East Brainerd

A two-alarm fire in East Brainerd destroyed one home under construction and caused extensive damage to another newly-built house next door Tuesday evening.

Chattanooga Fire Department Red Shift companies were dispatched at 6:08 p.m. to the 1800 block of Oakvale Drive after Hamilton County 911 received multiple calls from neighbors and passersby about visible smoke and flames coming from a residence being built on Oakvale.

Firefighters found one home fully engulfed on arrival and flames spreading to the neighboring house that’s currently for sale. They immediately went into defensive attack mode while also protecting additional exposures.

Tennessee American Water was asked to boost pressure for firefighting operations. Within 20 minutes, crews had the fire under control. During overhaul, they targeted remaining hot spots.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Six other structures sustained exposure damage from the heat.