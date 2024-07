A manhunt is underway in East Ridge, for a vehicular homicide suspect.

East Ridge Police, Chattanooga Police, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, and Tennessee Highway Patrol are involved in the search, which is in the area of Scruggs Road and Ringgold Road.

The suspect is described as an Hispanic man, around 5'6" tall, weighing around 120 pounds.

Anyone with any information about the suspect or his location should call 911.