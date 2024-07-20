CEO Of Major Bicycle Group Based In Chattanooga Dies While On Morning Run

The CEO of a major bicycle manufacturer based in Chattanooga has died after suffering a heart attack while on a morning run on Friday. Peter Hurley, CEO of The American Bicycle Group, was 67.

Mr. Hurley had earlier obtained majority interest in the company that produces the Litespeed, Quintana Roo and OBED brands. He led the firm for 18 years.

The corporate headquarters had been located in Ooltewah, but were moved into Chattanooga.

Company officials said, "Peter was exceptionally proud of the fact that the business put groceries on the table of over 80 employees' families, and that his work enabled a fun and healthy lifestyle for countless athletes over the years."

Mr. Hurley regularly competed in triathlete and cycling events around the world.