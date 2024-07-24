Latest Headlines

City Council Action Makes Major Overhaul Of Local Zoning Official

  • Wednesday, July 24, 2024

The City Council on Tuesday night on second and final reading approveda major overhaul of the zoning code, that was called the first comprehensive overhaul of Chattanooga’s zoning since the 1960s.

Officials said the new code "introduces a variety of new zones that allow for many choices of housing types within the same zone, a significant shift from previous regulations. 

"The new set of ordinances make up a much more flexible zoning code that authorizes the construction of more townhomes and multi-family buildings, as well as single and two-unit homes on smaller lots, making it easier to build more affordable housing and increase housing density in Chattanooga’s urban core. 

"The previous zoning code, established in 1961, was primarily designed for residents wishing to build single-unit homes on large lots, limiting the city's ability to accommodate diverse housing needs.

Previous zoning regulations made it difficult to build smaller housing units, compelling builders to opt for zones that weren’t always being used as intended. This does not accommodate the pressing national housing shortage Chattanooga faces today." 

Mayor Tim Kelly said, “We’ve been hard at work since I took office to address the nationwide affordable housing crisis, and this major legislation is another big step in the right direction.

"It took three hard years of work to get here, but it will be worth it as we build a vibrant Chattanooga that everyone can afford to live in. I want to thank the City Council, especially District 4 Councilman Darrin Ledford, whose work on this issue as chairman of the Planning & Zoning Committee was crucial.” 

“This transformation of our code makes it much easier to respond to the housing needs of the people we serve instead of fighting against our own code,” said Senior Advisor Chris Anderson, who oversaw the zoning changes. “This new zoning code increases density standards across the board, allowing more units per acre and increasing the number of zones where you can build different types and styles of housing. Experts agree that Chattanooga needs to increase density in urban areas to increase the supply of housing on the market, and this will help us do that.”

Officials said, "One of the key aspects of the new code is the reduction in lot size requirements. Under the previous code a lot for a single house was required to be 7,500 square feet. The new zoning code allows single-unit homes on lots of 5,000 square feet in the urban core, which will add to our overall supply of housing in areas where we already have infrastructure and capacity. 

"The code also includes several new mixed-use zones, which officials said will help to revitalize corridors such as Brainerd Road, Rossville Boulevard and Highway 58. Suburban developers will now be able to build structures closer to these main roads while locating parking at the rear and including a residential component with commercial projects. This change in building form will encourage economic growth and the development of more amenities to residents, making Chattanooga an even more attractive place to live and work.

"No property will be automatically rezoned as a result of passing the new zoning code. The city will conduct a mapping process to assess which properties belong to which zoning codes." 

Latest Headlines
Signal Mountain Council Not Convinced James Boulevard Needs Lower Speed Limit
  • Breaking News
  • 7/24/2024
City Council Action Makes Major Overhaul Of Local Zoning Official
  • Breaking News
  • 7/24/2024
Chattanooga FC's Jean Antoine Competes In MLS All-Star Skills Challenge
Chattanooga FC's Jean Antoine Competes In MLS All-Star Skills Challenge
  • Sports
  • 7/24/2024
Lookouts Offense Unable To Get Going In 4-1 Loss
  • Sports
  • 7/24/2024
Bradley County's Ryan Casteel Retires From Professional Baseball
  • Sports
  • 7/24/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/24/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/24/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AARON, ... more

HCSO Narcotics Detectives Seize $51,000 Worth Of Meth
  • 7/23/2024

Law enforcement officers seized a large amount of meth, along with other drug paraphernalia and cash at a residence on 3rd Avenue on Monday. Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s ... more

Firefighters Busy Monday Night At 2 Companies With Fires, Acid Spill
Firefighters Busy Monday Night At 2 Companies With Fires, Acid Spill
  • 7/23/2024

A flipped forklift that caught fire at one company and a fire in the walls at another company kept firefighters busy Monday night. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to Siskin Steel ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/23/2024
Operations At Chattanooga Airport Untouched By Global Software Glitch, But 29% Of Flights Were Cancelled
  • 7/22/2024
Man Arrested In Road Rage Incident On Ooltewah-Ringgold Road
  • 7/22/2024
Aspiring Rapper Pleads Guilty In Slaying Of Man He Rode To The Scene With
Aspiring Rapper Pleads Guilty In Slaying Of Man He Rode To The Scene With
  • 7/22/2024
Judge Grants Former EMT Justin Whaley New Trial On Some Counts Based On "New Evidence"
Judge Grants Former EMT Justin Whaley New Trial On Some Counts Based On "New Evidence"
  • 7/22/2024
Opinion
Our New Zoning Plan
  • 7/21/2024
There Are Still Some Good People
  • 7/21/2024
Statement From Walker County Democratic Party
  • 7/22/2024
A Line Straight From Hitler - And Response (3)
  • 7/22/2024
The Democratic Coup
  • 7/21/2024
Sports
Chattanooga FC's Jean Antoine Competes In MLS All-Star Skills Challenge
Chattanooga FC's Jean Antoine Competes In MLS All-Star Skills Challenge
  • 7/24/2024
Lookouts Offense Unable To Get Going In 4-1 Loss
  • 7/24/2024
Bradley County's Ryan Casteel Retires From Professional Baseball
  • 7/24/2024
Lookout Mountain Club’s Anderson Wins Local PGA Chapter Title
  • 7/23/2024
Whitfield Narrowly Misses Advancing At U.S. Junior Amateur
  • 7/23/2024
Happenings
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Ordinary Conversation
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Ordinary Conversation
  • 7/24/2024
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Election, Long John Silver’s Razing, And Other Restaurant News
  • 7/23/2024
423 Chain Breakers and Library Launch Nightfall Program for Youth
423 Chain Breakers and Library Launch Nightfall Program for Youth
  • 7/23/2024
Empower To Motivate Community Change Launches New Initiatives To Foster Civic Engagement
  • 7/23/2024
Hamilton County Circuit Court Candidates Speak At Friends Of Hixson Coffee Meeting
Hamilton County Circuit Court Candidates Speak At Friends Of Hixson Coffee Meeting
  • 7/23/2024
Entertainment
Local Soul, Funk And R&B At Nightfall July 26
Local Soul, Funk And R&B At Nightfall July 26
  • 7/23/2024
Mike Farris And The Fortunate Few Play At TVFCU Riverfront Nights Saturday
Mike Farris And The Fortunate Few Play At TVFCU Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 7/23/2024
New Jewel Awards Recognizes Local Schools And Their Performing Arts
New Jewel Awards Recognizes Local Schools And Their Performing Arts
  • 7/23/2024
Electronic Artist From Dayton Has Single Pre-Release For Upcoming Album
Electronic Artist From Dayton Has Single Pre-Release For Upcoming Album
  • 7/19/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 7/19/2024
Opinion
Our New Zoning Plan
  • 7/21/2024
There Are Still Some Good People
  • 7/21/2024
Statement From Walker County Democratic Party
  • 7/22/2024
Dining
New Local Eateries Include Acme Fusion Café, Blackstone Grill
  • 7/18/2024
Vegan Chef Challenge Lands In Chattanooga
  • 7/16/2024
The Five Star Food Fight Returns To Chattanooga Market July 21
The Five Star Food Fight Returns To Chattanooga Market July 21
  • 7/15/2024
Business/Government
Sam Elliott Named Chair-Elect Of Tennessee Bar Foundation
Sam Elliott Named Chair-Elect Of Tennessee Bar Foundation
  • 7/23/2024
10-Digit Dialing Coming To Tennessee’s 423 Area Code
  • 7/23/2024
Officers Find Child Running On Railroad - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 7/23/2024
Real Estate
Abandoned Warehouse Turned To Quaint Apartments Is Couple's Labor Of Love
Abandoned Warehouse Turned To Quaint Apartments Is Couple's Labor Of Love
  • 7/16/2024
Real Estate Transfers For July 11-17
  • 7/18/2024
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 7/18/2024
Student Scene
Dr. Joe Parker Named Assistant Principal Of Blythe-Bower Elementary School
Dr. Joe Parker Named Assistant Principal Of Blythe-Bower Elementary School
  • 7/22/2024
Jay Garcia Named Mayfield Elementary School’s New Assistant Principal
Jay Garcia Named Mayfield Elementary School’s New Assistant Principal
  • 7/22/2024
Tolle To Deliver Lee University Commencement Speech Saturday
Tolle To Deliver Lee University Commencement Speech Saturday
  • 7/23/2024
Living Well
Original Songs, Magic Tricks Among Selections At Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent Show
Original Songs, Magic Tricks Among Selections At Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent Show
  • 7/23/2024
UTC Police Department Collecting Electronics To Support Abuse Victims
UTC Police Department Collecting Electronics To Support Abuse Victims
  • 7/22/2024
The Salvation Army And 1st Priority Homecare Continue Box Fan Drive To Beat The Heat
  • 7/22/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 1
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 1
  • 7/22/2024
Remembering Chattanooga Police Sergeant Dennis Pedigo
Remembering Chattanooga Police Sergeant Dennis Pedigo
  • 7/20/2024
The Civil War Experiences of Robert M. Magill Enhanced
  • 7/13/2024
Outdoors
Hamilton County Parks And Recreation Seeks Community Input Naming New Disc Golf Course
  • 7/23/2024
City Of Chattanooga To Improve Jack Benson Heritage Park
  • 7/19/2024
Major League Fishing Reveals Lakes Chickamauga And Nickajack As Bass Pro Tour Stage Four Venues In 2025
  • 7/18/2024
Travel
Tennessee Tourism Breaks $30 Billion In Visitor Spending In 2023, Creating A Record Tax Benefit For Tennesseans
  • 7/23/2024
An Intro To Industry: McDonald Mill And Dam
  • 7/19/2024
Chattanooga Zoo Celebrates Birth Of 1st Red Panda Cub In 8 Years
Chattanooga Zoo Celebrates Birth Of 1st Red Panda Cub In 8 Years
  • 7/18/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes A Little Fire Is Just What We Need
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes A Little Fire Is Just What We Need
  • 7/22/2024
VIDEO: Red Back Hymnal Singing
  • 7/22/2024
Women Of Faith At 2nd Missionary Baptist To Host 2024 Women's Retreat
  • 7/20/2024
Obituaries
Jessie Lee Chandler
  • 7/23/2024
Fay Bynum
Fay Bynum
  • 7/23/2024
Jonathan "Joey" L. Rogers
Jonathan "Joey" L. Rogers
  • 7/23/2024