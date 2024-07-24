City Council Action Makes Major Overhaul Of Local Zoning Official

The City Council on Tuesday night on second and final reading approveda major overhaul of the zoning code, that was called the first comprehensive overhaul of Chattanooga’s zoning since the 1960s.

Officials said the new code "introduces a variety of new zones that allow for many choices of housing types within the same zone, a significant shift from previous regulations.

"The new set of ordinances make up a much more flexible zoning code that authorizes the construction of more townhomes and multi-family buildings, as well as single and two-unit homes on smaller lots, making it easier to build more affordable housing and increase housing density in Chattanooga’s urban core.

"The previous zoning code, established in 1961, was primarily designed for residents wishing to build single-unit homes on large lots, limiting the city's ability to accommodate diverse housing needs.

Previous zoning regulations made it difficult to build smaller housing units, compelling builders to opt for zones that weren’t always being used as intended. This does not accommodate the pressing national housing shortage Chattanooga faces today."

Mayor Tim Kelly said, “We’ve been hard at work since I took office to address the nationwide affordable housing crisis, and this major legislation is another big step in the right direction.

"It took three hard years of work to get here, but it will be worth it as we build a vibrant Chattanooga that everyone can afford to live in. I want to thank the City Council, especially District 4 Councilman Darrin Ledford, whose work on this issue as chairman of the Planning & Zoning Committee was crucial.”

“This transformation of our code makes it much easier to respond to the housing needs of the people we serve instead of fighting against our own code,” said Senior Advisor Chris Anderson, who oversaw the zoning changes. “This new zoning code increases density standards across the board, allowing more units per acre and increasing the number of zones where you can build different types and styles of housing. Experts agree that Chattanooga needs to increase density in urban areas to increase the supply of housing on the market, and this will help us do that.”

Officials said, "One of the key aspects of the new code is the reduction in lot size requirements. Under the previous code a lot for a single house was required to be 7,500 square feet. The new zoning code allows single-unit homes on lots of 5,000 square feet in the urban core, which will add to our overall supply of housing in areas where we already have infrastructure and capacity.

"The code also includes several new mixed-use zones, which officials said will help to revitalize corridors such as Brainerd Road, Rossville Boulevard and Highway 58. Suburban developers will now be able to build structures closer to these main roads while locating parking at the rear and including a residential component with commercial projects. This change in building form will encourage economic growth and the development of more amenities to residents, making Chattanooga an even more attractive place to live and work.

"No property will be automatically rezoned as a result of passing the new zoning code. The city will conduct a mapping process to assess which properties belong to which zoning codes."