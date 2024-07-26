Latest Headlines

HCSO Deputies In Pursuit With Juveniles; Stolen Firearm Recovered

  • Friday, July 26, 2024

A juvenile that fled police was arrested after being tazed, and a stolen firearm was found on him.

Deputies observed a Ford Escape with an inoperable driver’s side brake light fail to stop at the intersection of Oakhill Road and Highway 58 at approximately 2:50 a.m. Friday. Deputies have been vigilant in this area of Highway 58 due to a recent increase in vehicle break-ins and auto thefts in the area, officials said. 
 
Deputies attempted a traffic stop in the area of Jersey Pike and Eastwood Drive, however, the suspect vehicle continued at a slow rate of speed until turning onto Bellbrook Drive, where it eventually came to a stop and the juvenile occupants fled on foot. 
 
The driver was apprehended after a short foot pursuit; however, the three other juvenile occupants who fled were not located.

HCEMS was called to the scene to check the driver after having to be tazed to gain compliance. 
 
A firearm was located on the him that was later found to be stolen. In addition to the firearm, 3.5 grams of what is believed to be marijuana and an open container of alcohol were also located inside the vehicle. A bent screwdriver, commonly used to break into vehicles, was also found in the driver's side door. 
 
After speaking with the mother of the driver, it was found he had permission to drive the vehicle and was supposed to be getting food. 
 
The 17-year-old driver will be charged with theft of property – firearm (felony); evading arrest (misdemeanor; unlawful possession of a firearm (felony); possession of alcohol by a minor (misdemeanor); simple possession of marijuana (misdemeanor); stop sign violation (misdemeanor); and light law violation (misdemeanor).
 
The driver was taken to a local hospital for medical review, cleared and then transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center for processing.

