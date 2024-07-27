Latest Headlines

Man, 24, Shot On Brainerd Road On Friday Afternoon

  • Saturday, July 27, 2024
A 24-year-old man was shot on Brainerd Road on Friday afternoon.
 
At 5:18 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call that occurred in the 3600 block of Brained Road. When officers arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported him to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

CPD's Homicide Unit responded to the scene to gather additional information.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

