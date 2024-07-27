Georgia Official, Gospel Singing Group Killed In Wyoming Plane Crash

A Wyoming plane crash Friday claimed the lives of seven people, including Larry Haynie, the Georgia Department of corrections board chairman. Also killed were Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark and their daughter Lisa, all from Atlanta.

The crash occurred about 1 p.m. in Campbell County, Wy., north of Gillette and about 250 miles (402 kilometers) north of Cheyenne, according to a statement from Campbell County spokesperson Leslie Perkins. The aircraft was identified as a single engine turboprop Pilatus PCZ-12/4E.

The group was on their way to the seven-day Gaither Homecoming Alaskan cruise.

Governor Brian Kemp said, “Chairman Larry Haynie’s impact on our state will not be forgotten.” The statement continued by asking the public to pray for the loved ones of those lost in the crash and the gospel music community.

Chairman Haynie was the pilot of the plane, according to a statement by the Nelons' management group. His wife, Melissa Haynie, also died in the crash.

Governor Kemp's full statement said: "Marty, the girls and I are truly saddened to learn of the tragic death of Larry Haynie and his wife, Lisa, along with all those lost in this horrible plane accident. As chairman of the Georgia Department of Corrections Board and through a career of valued service in public safety, Larry's impact on our state will not be forgotten. We will continue to hold his memory and that enduring commitment to his fellow Georgians in our hearts and memories. Our entire family is asking everyone to join us in praying for those who have been lost, for their loved ones and communities, and for those throughout the gospel music community who have lost dear friends in this heartbreaking accident."



Three members of The Nelons -- Kelly Nelon Clark, Jason Clark and their daughter Amber Kistler -- died in the crash. Amber's husband, Nathan Kistler, and the Kistlers' assistant, Melodi Hodges, were also on board.



The fourth member of the Nelons, Autumn Nelon Streetman, was traveling separately with her husband, Jamie Streetman, and her in-laws.



A separate statement on Autumn Nelon Streetman's Instagram, attributed to her, said: "As many of you have heard by now, my father and mother, Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, along with my sister, Amber and brother-in-law, Nathan, as well as our dear friends Melodi Hodges, Larry and Melissa Haynie were involved in a tragic plane crash on Friday. Thank you for the prayers that have been extended already to me, my husband, Jamie, and our soon-to-be-born baby boy, as well as Jason’s parents, Dan and Linda Clark. We appreciate your continued prayers, love and support as we navigate the coming days."

According to a news release from Campbell County where the plane is reported to have crashed, a private plane went down north of Gillette, Wyoming, around 1 p.m. on Friday. The crash caused a wildfire that the local fire department was called to put out. There were no survivors.



The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident. The cause of the crash is currently unknown.



The Nelons’ last Instagram post shows the group standing by the plane on the tarmac, just having landed in Nebraska. Their next stop was supposed to be Montana.



“We’ll check in with you later,” Jason Clark said at the end of the vlog-style video.



The Nelons sang in many Chattanooga area churches and appeared at the Memorial Auditorium in 1979 on a Mull Singing Convention.