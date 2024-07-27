Latest Headlines

Emergency Crews Dealing With Lake Chickamauga Fuel Spill

  • Saturday, July 27, 2024

Emergency crews were dealing with a fuel spill on Lake Chickamauga on Saturday.

Dallas Bay Fire Boat 1 was assisting Highway 58 VFD and other agencies with the spill.

Containment booms were being used at the spill site.

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/28/2024
Emergency Crews Dealing With Lake Chickamauga Fuel Spill
Emergency Crews Dealing With Lake Chickamauga Fuel Spill
  • Breaking News
  • 7/27/2024
Man, 26, Believed Drowned At Dalton's Haig Mill Lake Park
  • Breaking News
  • 7/27/2024
Dantonio Captures Tennessee Women’s Open In Playoff
Dantonio Captures Tennessee Women’s Open In Playoff
  • Sports
  • 7/27/2024
Georgia Official, Gospel Singing Group Killed In Wyoming Plane Crash
Georgia Official, Gospel Singing Group Killed In Wyoming Plane Crash
  • Breaking News
  • 7/27/2024
Lynnbrook Park Called A New Jewel For The Oak Grove Neighborhood
  • Breaking News
  • 7/27/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/28/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ABEL, ... more

Emergency Crews Dealing With Lake Chickamauga Fuel Spill
Emergency Crews Dealing With Lake Chickamauga Fuel Spill
  • 7/27/2024

Emergency crews were dealing with a fuel spill on Lake Chickamauga on Saturday. Dallas Bay Fire Boat 1 was assisting Highway 58 VFD and other agencies with the spill. Containment booms ... more

Man, 26, Believed Drowned At Dalton's Haig Mill Lake Park
  • 7/27/2024

The Dalton Police and Fire Departments on Saturday night were on the scene of a possible drowning at Haig Mill Lake Park. Personnel and water craft from the Department of Natural Resources, ... more

Breaking News
Chattanoogan.com Celebrating 25th Anniversary; Giving Away Historic Local Map
  • 7/27/2024
Man, 24, Shot On Brainerd Road On Friday Afternoon
  • 7/27/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/27/2024
Revamped Riverfront Area To Include Trees, Enhanced Play Area, And Recreation
Revamped Riverfront Area To Include Trees, Enhanced Play Area, And Recreation
  • 7/26/2024
DA Asks "Disruptive" Reporter Be Barred From Courts Building During Upcoming Trial
DA Asks "Disruptive" Reporter Be Barred From Courts Building During Upcoming Trial
  • 7/26/2024
Opinion
Where's The Parking?
  • 7/27/2024
The Cement Plant - A Battle Worth Fighting
  • 7/26/2024
In Favor Of Posting The Ten Commandments
  • 7/27/2024
Keep Patsy Hazlewood In Nashville
  • 7/27/2024
Jill Black Wants Pronouns In Schools, Boys In Girls Sports And A Tax Increase
  • 7/26/2024
Sports
Dantonio Captures Tennessee Women’s Open In Playoff
Dantonio Captures Tennessee Women’s Open In Playoff
  • 7/27/2024
Heupel Lands Another Highly Touted '25 Recruit For Vols Football
Heupel Lands Another Highly Touted '25 Recruit For Vols Football
  • 7/27/2024
McKnight, Zimmer Claim State Four-Ball In All-MTSU Final
McKnight, Zimmer Claim State Four-Ball In All-MTSU Final
  • 7/27/2024
Lookouts Pitchers Again Dominate, Beat Trash Pandas 2-0
Lookouts Pitchers Again Dominate, Beat Trash Pandas 2-0
  • 7/27/2024
Cloots Leads State Women’s Open; Fox Crowned Senior Champ
Cloots Leads State Women’s Open; Fox Crowned Senior Champ
  • 7/26/2024
Happenings
The Supreme Court And My Hometown Program Held July 10-21
The Supreme Court And My Hometown Program Held July 10-21
  • 7/26/2024
Profiles of Valor: MAJ Richard Bong (USA), American Ace Of Aces
Profiles of Valor: MAJ Richard Bong (USA), American Ace Of Aces
  • 7/26/2024
An Abyss Of Lurid Darkness Artillery Demonstration On Lookout Mountain Set For Aug. 10
  • 7/26/2024
Mayor's Council For Women Quarterly Luncheon Is Aug. 8
  • 7/26/2024
Walnut Street Publishing Opens Studio At ClearStory Arts
  • 7/26/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 7/25/2024
Opportunities For Arts And Crafts Vendors At Cohutta Song Fest Oct. 18-19
Opportunities For Arts And Crafts Vendors At Cohutta Song Fest Oct. 18-19
  • 7/26/2024
Local Soul, Funk And R&B At Nightfall July 26
Local Soul, Funk And R&B At Nightfall July 26
  • 7/23/2024
Best Of Grizzard: National Economy 2024
Best Of Grizzard: National Economy 2024
  • 7/27/2024
Mike Farris And The Fortunate Few Play At TVFCU Riverfront Nights Saturday
Mike Farris And The Fortunate Few Play At TVFCU Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 7/23/2024
Opinion
Where's The Parking?
  • 7/27/2024
The Cement Plant - A Battle Worth Fighting
  • 7/26/2024
In Favor Of Posting The Ten Commandments
  • 7/27/2024
Dining
Mini Farmers Market At Red Bank City Park Set For July 27
Mini Farmers Market At Red Bank City Park Set For July 27
  • 7/25/2024
New Local Eateries Include Acme Fusion Café, Blackstone Grill
  • 7/18/2024
Vegan Chef Challenge Lands In Chattanooga
  • 7/16/2024
Business
Cleveland Food City Set To Open July 31
  • 7/26/2024
Customers Rate EPB Among The Best In The Nation In Surveys By J.D. Power And Consumer Reports
  • 7/26/2024
Seasonal Employment Changes Impact June County Unemployment Rates
Seasonal Employment Changes Impact June County Unemployment Rates
  • 7/25/2024
Real Estate
CNE Appoints Steven Light As VP Of Lending And Operations
CNE Appoints Steven Light As VP Of Lending And Operations
  • 7/25/2024
Kadi Brown: Ensuring Success In Every Step Of Home Buying
  • 7/24/2024
Real Estate Transfers For July 18-24
  • 7/25/2024
Student Scene
Chattanooga State To Honor Erlanger President And CEO Jim Coleman At Dinner Of Firsts
Chattanooga State To Honor Erlanger President And CEO Jim Coleman At Dinner Of Firsts
  • 7/26/2024
GNTC Basic POST Certification Class Graduation Held July 22
GNTC Basic POST Certification Class Graduation Held July 22
  • 7/25/2024
Lee University Prof Elected TATS President
Lee University Prof Elected TATS President
  • 7/25/2024
Living Well
Runge, Sizemore And Wright Appointed To Erlanger Health Board Of Directors
Runge, Sizemore And Wright Appointed To Erlanger Health Board Of Directors
  • 7/26/2024
Hamilton Health Care System Rebrands To Vitruvian Health Amid Regional Expansion
  • 7/25/2024
Red Sand Project Aug. 1 To Raise Awareness Of Human Trafficking
  • 7/25/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Remembering 1963 Beginning Of Kirkman’s Hawk Hill As A Sports Venue
John Shearer: Remembering 1963 Beginning Of Kirkman’s Hawk Hill As A Sports Venue
  • 7/25/2024
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 1
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 1
  • 7/22/2024
Remembering Chattanooga Police Sergeant Dennis Pedigo
Remembering Chattanooga Police Sergeant Dennis Pedigo
  • 7/20/2024
Outdoors
Section Of Stringers Branch To Be Restored Through State Grant
  • 7/26/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Catalog Addiction
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Catalog Addiction
  • 7/25/2024
“Evolving Our Riverfront Parks” Reveal Scheduled For July 26 At Ross's Landing
  • 7/25/2024
Travel
Tennessee Tourism Breaks $30 Billion In Visitor Spending In 2023, Creating A Record Tax Benefit For Tennesseans
  • 7/23/2024
An Intro To Industry: McDonald Mill And Dam
  • 7/19/2024
Chattanooga Zoo Celebrates Birth Of 1st Red Panda Cub In 8 Years
Chattanooga Zoo Celebrates Birth Of 1st Red Panda Cub In 8 Years
  • 7/18/2024
Church
Chattanooga Funeral Director Recalls Time At Historic Dallas Church That Burned
Chattanooga Funeral Director Recalls Time At Historic Dallas Church That Burned
  • 7/25/2024
Documentary Screening Of The Philadelphia Eleven Is July 29
  • 7/26/2024
Bob Tamasy: Patiently Pondering Our Perpetual Lack Of Patience
Bob Tamasy: Patiently Pondering Our Perpetual Lack Of Patience
  • 7/25/2024
Obituaries
Barbara Ann Kilgore
Barbara Ann Kilgore
  • 7/27/2024
Meadow Smith
Meadow Smith
  • 7/27/2024
James C. Swafford - In Remembrance
James C. Swafford - In Remembrance
  • 7/27/2024