Gas Prices Drop 14.1 Cents In Chattanooga

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 14.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.90 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 18.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 45.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.78 per gallon.According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.76 on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.29, a difference of 53.0 cents per gallon.The lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.59 while the highest was $4.19, a difference of $1.60 per gallon.The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.47 on Monday. The national average is down 0.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 25.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:July 29, 2023: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.73/g)July 29, 2022: $3.67/g (U.S. Average: $4.21/g)July 29, 2021: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)July 29, 2020: $1.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)July 29, 2019: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)July 29, 2018: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)July 29, 2017: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)July 29, 2016: $1.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.13/g)July 29, 2015: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.68/g)July 29, 2014: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:Knoxville- $2.96, down 4.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.00.State of Tennessee- $3.02, down 7.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.10.Huntsville- $3.13, down 1.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.14."We continue to see a mixed bag when it comes to gas prices across the country: states in the Great Lakes region are still being jolted by the Joliet, IL refinery outage, which has also impacted gas prices in some areas of Canada, while areas like the West Coast continue to see notable declines," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "With the summer winding down and GasBuddy data showing disappointing gasoline demand and struggling oil prices, we could eventually see the national average falling a bit more, especially once the refinery in Illinois restarts operations. While hurricane season hasn't been a factor yet, it's also just starting to get into its prime, and that does remain a quiet wildcard for now."