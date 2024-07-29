Latest Headlines

Inmate Charged With Smuggling Fentanyl Into Hamilton County Jail

  • Monday, July 29, 2024
Laurel Cruse
Laurel Cruse

Hamilton County Corrections Deputies were notified on Thursday of a possible overdose in the women’s housing unit. This was the third overdose to occur within 36 hours. In each incident, a female inmate was found unresponsive, and medical staff administered Narcan after which the inmate began to recover. All three inmates were transported to a local hospital, treated, and released back into the jail’s custody.

During the subsequent investigation, HCSO detectives in Investigative Services were able to determine the source of the narcotics was inmate Laurel Skye Cruse. When confronted and questioned by Corrections Deputies, Ms. Cruse voluntarily removed approximately 1.76 grams of Fentanyl she had concealed within a black rubber glove within her vagina. During the interview, Ms. Cruse admitted to smuggling the Fentanyl into the facility when she was arrested.

Sheriff Austin Garrett said, "Sheriffs across this nation are dealing with the distribution of illegal narcotics not only throughout our communities but also within our correctional facilities at an unprecedented rate, posing a severe threat to the safety and well-being of the inmates in our custody and our corrections personnel. This dangerous poison is indiscriminately killing our citizens and from a correctional perspective, it hinders our rehabilitation efforts, fuels violence, and exacerbates the daily challenges faced by our corrections deputies. Your Sheriff’s Office remains steadfast in our commitment to implementing rigorous security measures and disrupting the smuggling of narcotics not only inside the Hamilton County Jail but throughout our community as well."

Detectives charged Ms. Cruse with possession of fentanyl for resale and contraband in a penal institution.

Additional charges may be pending after discussions with the district attorney’s office.

Latest Headlines
10-Digit Dialing Is Coming To Tennessee 423 Area Code
  • Breaking News
  • 7/29/2024
Inmate Charged With Smuggling Fentanyl Into Hamilton County Jail
Inmate Charged With Smuggling Fentanyl Into Hamilton County Jail
  • Breaking News
  • 7/29/2024
$100,000 Settlement Reached In Lawsuit Involving Deputy Baptizing Woman In Lake After Traffic Stop
  • Breaking News
  • 7/29/2024
Gas Prices Drop 14.1 Cents In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 7/29/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • Breaking News
  • 7/29/2024
Lookouts And Trash Pandas Rained Out
  • Sports
  • 7/29/2024
Breaking News
Shots Fired Outside Brainerd Road Law Office On Sunday Afternoon
  • 7/29/2024

Attorney Robin Flores said he was inside his office in the 4100 block of Brainerd Road on Sunday afternoon when he heard shots fired. "There were three shots, then squealing of tires, and ... more

Inmate Charged With Smuggling Fentanyl Into Hamilton County Jail
Inmate Charged With Smuggling Fentanyl Into Hamilton County Jail
  • 7/29/2024

Hamilton County Corrections Deputies were notified on Thursday of a possible overdose in the women’s housing unit. This was the third overdose to occur within 36 hours. In each incident, a female ... more

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 7/29/2024

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/29/2024
East Ridge Reaping Benefits Of Border Region District; 1st Baby Box Installed Locally
  • 7/28/2024
Gospel Singers Who Died In Wyoming Plane Crash Were Favorites Of Chattanooga Gospel Fans
Gospel Singers Who Died In Wyoming Plane Crash Were Favorites Of Chattanooga Gospel Fans
  • 7/28/2024
Man Planning Cement Operation On Igou Ferry Road Lays Out "Misconceptions" About Project
  • 7/28/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/28/2024
Opinion
Questioning Zoning Requests
  • 7/29/2024
Frazzle Dazzle Diplomacy
  • 7/29/2024
Experience And Leadership Matter – Vote Ben Daugherty
  • 7/28/2024
In Favor Of Posting The Ten Commandments - And Response (2)
  • 7/27/2024
Where's The Parking? - And Response
  • 7/27/2024
Sports
Lookouts Sweep Doubleheader, Have Won Four In A Row
  • 7/28/2024
Vols Football Flips Oregon Tight End Commit
Vols Football Flips Oregon Tight End Commit
  • 7/28/2024
Lookouts And Trash Pandas Rained Out
  • 7/29/2024
McGrath Goal Leads CFC To Win Over Orlando
  • 7/28/2024
Dantonio Captures Tennessee Women’s Open In Playoff
Dantonio Captures Tennessee Women’s Open In Playoff
  • 7/27/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Bob Wright Retires With Thanks To Those Who Helped Him
Life With Ferris: Bob Wright Retires With Thanks To Those Who Helped Him
  • 7/29/2024
Patriots Attend Sold-Out 10th Anniversary American Heroes Dinner
Patriots Attend Sold-Out 10th Anniversary American Heroes Dinner
  • 7/29/2024
Niña And Pinta Replica Ships To Visit Chattanooga On Oct. 18
Niña And Pinta Replica Ships To Visit Chattanooga On Oct. 18
  • 7/29/2024
Inagural Nooga Hunger Walk Run Will Be Sept. 8
  • 7/29/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 7/29/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 7/25/2024
Opportunities For Arts And Crafts Vendors At Cohutta Song Fest Oct. 18-19
Opportunities For Arts And Crafts Vendors At Cohutta Song Fest Oct. 18-19
  • 7/26/2024
Local Soul, Funk And R&B At Nightfall July 26
Local Soul, Funk And R&B At Nightfall July 26
  • 7/23/2024
Best Of Grizzard: National Economy 2024
Best Of Grizzard: National Economy 2024
  • 7/27/2024
Mike Farris And The Fortunate Few Play At TVFCU Riverfront Nights Saturday
Mike Farris And The Fortunate Few Play At TVFCU Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 7/23/2024
Opinion
Questioning Zoning Requests
  • 7/29/2024
Frazzle Dazzle Diplomacy
  • 7/29/2024
Experience And Leadership Matter – Vote Ben Daugherty
  • 7/28/2024
Dining
Mini Farmers Market At Red Bank City Park Set For July 27
Mini Farmers Market At Red Bank City Park Set For July 27
  • 7/25/2024
New Local Eateries Include Acme Fusion Café, Blackstone Grill
  • 7/18/2024
Vegan Chef Challenge Lands In Chattanooga
  • 7/16/2024
Business
Cleveland Food City Set To Open July 31
  • 7/26/2024
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 7/29/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Peppo Biscarini
  • 7/29/2024
Real Estate
CNE Appoints Steven Light As VP Of Lending And Operations
CNE Appoints Steven Light As VP Of Lending And Operations
  • 7/25/2024
Kadi Brown: Ensuring Success In Every Step Of Home Buying
  • 7/24/2024
Real Estate Transfers For July 18-24
  • 7/25/2024
Student Scene
Chattanooga State To Honor Erlanger President And CEO Jim Coleman At Dinner Of Firsts
Chattanooga State To Honor Erlanger President And CEO Jim Coleman At Dinner Of Firsts
  • 7/26/2024
GNTC Basic POST Certification Class Graduation Held July 22
GNTC Basic POST Certification Class Graduation Held July 22
  • 7/25/2024
Lee University Prof Elected TATS President
Lee University Prof Elected TATS President
  • 7/25/2024
Living Well
County Health Department Announces 1st Annual Back-To-School Open House Event On Thursday
  • 7/29/2024
Runge, Sizemore And Wright Appointed To Erlanger Health Board Of Directors
Runge, Sizemore And Wright Appointed To Erlanger Health Board Of Directors
  • 7/26/2024
Hamilton Health Care System Rebrands To Vitruvian Health Amid Regional Expansion
  • 7/25/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Remembering 1963 Beginning Of Kirkman’s Hawk Hill As A Sports Venue
John Shearer: Remembering 1963 Beginning Of Kirkman’s Hawk Hill As A Sports Venue
  • 7/25/2024
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 1
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 1
  • 7/22/2024
Remembering Chattanooga Police Sergeant Dennis Pedigo
Remembering Chattanooga Police Sergeant Dennis Pedigo
  • 7/20/2024
Outdoors
5th Annual Paddle For PanCAN 5K Is Sept. 14
5th Annual Paddle For PanCAN 5K Is Sept. 14
  • 7/29/2024
Section Of Stringers Branch To Be Restored Through State Grant
  • 7/26/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Catalog Addiction
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Catalog Addiction
  • 7/25/2024
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 46: Los Angeles West
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 46: Los Angeles West
  • 7/28/2024
Tennessee Tourism Breaks $30 Billion In Visitor Spending In 2023, Creating A Record Tax Benefit For Tennesseans
  • 7/23/2024
An Intro To Industry: McDonald Mill And Dam
  • 7/19/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Woeful World Of "Woulda, "Coulda," and "Shoulda"
Bob Tamasy: The Woeful World Of "Woulda, "Coulda," and "Shoulda"
  • 7/29/2024
Chattanooga Funeral Director Recalls Time At Historic Dallas Church That Burned
Chattanooga Funeral Director Recalls Time At Historic Dallas Church That Burned
  • 7/25/2024
Documentary Screening Of The Philadelphia Eleven Is July 29
  • 7/26/2024
Obituaries
Kathleen S. Benson
Kathleen S. Benson
  • 7/29/2024
Norman Lampe
Norman Lampe
  • 7/28/2024
Barbara Ann Kilgore
Barbara Ann Kilgore
  • 7/27/2024