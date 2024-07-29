Man Found Dead Inside Ringgold Home That Was Gutted By Fire

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a fire that gutted a home in Ringgold on Monday morning. A man inside the home died.

A neighbor called Catoosa County E-911 shortly after 7 a.m. reporting a fire next door with someone possibly inside. Catoosa County firefighters from four stations were dispatched to 175 Joe Tike Dr.

Off-duty firefighters in the area heard the call and responded to the scene. Upon arrival firefighters found heavy fire conditions on the second floor and roof. Firefighters entered the home and began attacking the fire as they searched for a person reported to be inside. A man was found in an upstairs bedroom who had succumbed to injuries.

The fire and death are being investigated by the Catoosa County Fire Department, Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Catoosa County Coroner, and the Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire. Walker County Fire Rescue and Georgia Department of Corrections provided mutual aid response coverage in Catoosa County.