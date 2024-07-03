PHOTOS: Pops In The Park

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com )
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti on Wednesday hailed a court ruling that he said blocks new gender identity requirements from the Biden administration nationwide.
Whitfield County Fire Chief Ed O’Brien has retired following a career in the fire service that included 10 years of leadership in Whitfield County and nearly 40 years in the field overall.
