Latest Headlines

PHOTOS: Pops In The Park

  • Wednesday, July 3, 2024
The Chattanooga Symphony performed at Pops in the Park at Coolidge Park on the eve of Independence Day
UTC Volleyball Signs Turkey's Cansu Kornosor
  • Sports
  • 7/3/2024
  • Breaking News
  • 7/3/2024
Covenant Names Tonya McIntosh New Women's Basketball Coach
  • Sports
  • 7/3/2024
State Attorney General Hails Blocking Of Gender Identity Rule
  • Breaking News
  • 7/3/2024
Whitfield County Fire Chief Ed O’Brien To Retire After Long Career
  • Breaking News
  • 7/3/2024
County Battle Over STVRs Not Over After All; Helton Offers 1-Acre "Compromise"
  • Breaking News
  • 7/3/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/4/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ABREGO ... more

State Attorney General Hails Blocking Of Gender Identity Rule
  • 7/3/2024

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti on Wednesday hailed a court ruling that he said blocks new gender identity requirements from the Biden administration nationwide. AG Skrmetti said, ... more

Whitfield County Fire Chief Ed O’Brien To Retire After Long Career
  • 7/3/2024

Whitfield County Fire Chief Ed O’Brien has retired following a career in the fire service that included 10 years of leadership in Whitfield County and nearly 40 years in the field overall. ... more

County Commission OKs $1,051,451,689 Budget; County Gets Extra $2 Million From State For Forensics Center
  • 7/3/2024
Wade Batson Elevated To Hamilton County EMS Director
  • 7/3/2024
Medal Of Honor Awarded To Last 2 Members Of Andrews' Raid And Great Locomotive Chase
  • 7/3/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/3/2024
East Ridge Finalizes Budget, Hears Camp Jordan Sports Feasibility Study
  • 7/2/2024
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: The Independence Day Medals
  • 7/3/2024
Jerry Summers: Boycott Pet Insurance Company
  • 7/3/2024
Grateful To Learn About Our Patriots
  • 7/3/2024
Patsy Hazlewood Is Genuine, Caring And Intelligent
  • 7/3/2024
Senator Blackburn: What It Means To Be An American
  • 7/3/2024
Sports
Lookouts Again Lose To Smokies 7-2
  • 7/3/2024
VFL Chase Dollander Tabbed To National League Roster For 2024 MLB All-Star Futures Game
  • 7/3/2024
Covenant Names Tonya McIntosh New Women's Basketball Coach
  • 7/3/2024
Lookouts Fall To First Place Smokies 7-2
  • 7/2/2024
Randy Smith: More Football Talk
  • 7/1/2024
Happenings
U.S. Army Privates Philip G. Shadrach And George D. Wilson Receive The Medal Of Honor Posthumously
  • 7/3/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Ordinary Conversation
  • 7/3/2024
Jerry Summers: The Three P’s
  • 7/4/2024
Upcoming Special Event Road Closures Announced
  • 7/3/2024
PHOTOS: County Fair Preview
  • 7/3/2024
Entertainment
La Cage Aux Folles Celebrates A Century Of Theatrical Bedazzlement At Chattanooga Theatre Centre
  • 7/3/2024
PHOTOS: The Music Man
  • 7/3/2024
2024 Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair Returns With Headliner Larry Fleet Over Veterans Day Weekend
  • 7/2/2024
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Hosts Costume Night Featuring Rubiks Groove Saturday
  • 7/1/2024
WTCI-PBS Promotes Shaun Townley To Chief Content And Engagement Officer
WTCI-PBS Promotes Shaun Townley To Chief Content And Engagement Officer
Profiles Of Valor: The Independence Day Medals
  • 7/3/2024
Jerry Summers: Boycott Pet Insurance Company
  • 7/3/2024
Grateful To Learn About Our Patriots
  • 7/3/2024
Dining
3 Local Students Receive Burger King Foundation Scholarships
  • 6/26/2024
Red Bank Hosts Mini Farmers Market Saturday
  • 6/24/2024
Bones Bar & Fire Grill Gets New Owner; El Jinete Mexican Restaurant Opens In Hixson
  • 6/23/2024
Business/Government
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 7/3/2024
4th Of July Garbage And Recycle Collection & Site Schedule Announced
  • 7/3/2024
Fireworks Mistaken For Gun Shots - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 7/3/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: Heat Wave Heroes - Mastering Your Thermostat
  • 7/3/2024
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For June
  • 7/1/2024
Director Spotlight: James Streeter
  • 6/27/2024
Student Scene
Chattanooga State Announces New Leadership Appointments To Enhance Student Success
  • 7/3/2024
Local Educator Wins The William Friday Award From The National Paideia Center
  • 7/3/2024
GNTC Student Places In Top 10 At National FBLA Competition
  • 7/3/2024
Living Well
HCEMS Offers Free Training Open To The Public
  • 7/3/2024
Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue Shares Firework Safety Tips
  • 7/3/2024
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent Tickets Now On Sale For July 29 Show
  • 7/3/2024
Memories
Good Old Museum In Soddy Daisy Open Thursday Through Saturday
  • 7/3/2024
Trumpeter Danny Davis Loved The Tivoli
  • 6/29/2024
Chattanoogan Herbert "Happy" Lawson Penned "Anytime" Song Popularized By Eddy Arnold
  • 6/22/2024
Outdoors
DPRD's Sharpe Resigns To Pursue Teaching, Interim Parks Director Nominated
  • 7/2/2024
Season Long Duck Blind Drawing Application Period To Begin Wednesday
  • 6/25/2024
Jacob Wheeler Leads After Hot Start at MLF Bass Pro Tour At James River
  • 6/25/2024
Travel
Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River’s $275 Million Expansion Project Continues With Topping Out Ceremony Of New Hotel Tower
  • 7/3/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named One Of Best Mountain Town Resorts In US By HGTV
  • 7/2/2024
Macaroni Penguin Chick Hatches At The Tennessee Aquarium
  • 7/1/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Surviving Trials And Turmoil For Nearly 250 Years
  • 7/2/2024
WillowBend Farms Announces The Red Sand Project Event To Raise Awareness Against Human Trafficking
  • 7/2/2024
Kelly Selby Speaking At Middle Valley Church Of God Sunday
  • 7/3/2024
Obituaries
Denny Manning
  • 7/3/2024
Judy Ann Hodges Winfrey
  • 7/3/2024
Susan Hayes Boehm
  • 7/3/2024