Latest Headlines

Man Pleads Guilty To Threatening To Kill Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

  • Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Sean Patrick Cirillo has pleaded guilty to transmitting interstate threats to injure U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.                                                                                     

“Threatening to kill a public official is reprehensible,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “Our office will not tolerate any form of violence, threats or intimidation against public officials. The prosecution of individuals who threaten the lives and welfare of public servants is a top priority for our office, as well as for our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners.”

“We will not normalize violent threats in America, whether targeting elected officials or average citizens,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Our democracy depends on the ability of members of Congress to do their jobs without fearing for their safety. We will continue to prosecute threats against public servants made in any form.”

Authorities said on three occasions on Nov. 8, 2023, Cirillo called the Washington, D.C. office of Rep. Greene and spoke with her staffers.  During the calls, Cirillo made multiple threats, including the following:

  • “I got a bead on her. Like a sniper rifle.  A sniper rifle.  And I’m gonna kill her next week.  I’m gonna murder her;”

·       “I’ll kill you too if you want;” and

·       “You’re gonna die. Your family is gonna die.”

          Cirillo, 34, of Atlanta, pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting interstate threats. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.         

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

 

          Assistant U.S. Attorneys Bret R. Hobson and Brent Alan Gray are prosecuting the case.

Latest Headlines
Vols' Mays And Pearce Jr. Tabbed to Outland And Nagurski Watch Lists
Vols' Mays And Pearce Jr. Tabbed to Outland And Nagurski Watch Lists
  • Sports
  • 7/30/2024
East Hamilton Boys, Ooltewah Girls Take Wins At Burke Memorial Golf Tourney
  • Prep Sports
  • 7/30/2024
Prosecutor Says "Plumber Ray" Rzeplinski "Took A Risk With Large Gun Collection"
  • Breaking News
  • 7/30/2024
Man Pleads Guilty To Threatening To Kill Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
  • Breaking News
  • 7/30/2024
Community Invited To Help Determine Future Of Downtown Chattanooga's Civic Center District
Community Invited To Help Determine Future Of Downtown Chattanooga's Civic Center District
  • Breaking News
  • 7/30/2024
Woman Says Her Luggage Was Taken From Nashville Airport To Chattanooga By Man Who Rode Shuttle
  • Breaking News
  • 7/30/2024
Breaking News
Prosecutor Says "Plumber Ray" Rzeplinski "Took A Risk With Large Gun Collection"
  • 7/30/2024

A prosecutor told a Criminal Court jury on Tuesday that "Plumber Ray" Rzeplinski "took a risk" amassing a large gun collection and in fighting officers while having a past felony conviction. ... more

Man Pleads Guilty To Threatening To Kill Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
  • 7/30/2024

Sean Patrick Cirillo has pleaded guilty to transmitting interstate threats to injure U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. “Threatening to kill a public official is reprehensible,” said U.S. Attorney ... more

Woman Says Her Luggage Was Taken From Nashville Airport To Chattanooga By Man Who Rode Shuttle
  • 7/30/2024

A Nashville woman said her luggage was stolen from the baggage area at the Nashville Airport and wound up in Chattanooga with the items taken from it, Nashville TV station WSMV reported. Shannon ... more

Breaking News
Meigs County Couple Faces Human Trafficking Charges
  • 7/30/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/30/2024
$100,000 Settlement Reached In Lawsuit Involving Deputy Baptizing Woman In Lake After Traffic Stop
  • 7/29/2024
Shots Fired Outside Brainerd Road Law Office On Sunday; Teen Hit
  • 7/29/2024
Justice Department Files False Claims Act Complaint Against Erlanger; Hospital To Vigorously Defendh System
  • 7/29/2024
Opinion
Questioning Zoning Requests
  • 7/29/2024
Frazzle Dazzle Diplomacy
  • 7/29/2024
Should Patsy Hazlewood Have Been Allowed To Run As A Republican In 2014?
  • 7/30/2024
Pass The Baton Patsy, Michele Is The Conservative We Need
  • 7/30/2024
Chuck Fleischmann Did Not Show
  • 7/29/2024
Sports
Mocs Football Opens Fall Camp Wednesday
  • 7/29/2024
Randy Smith: SEC Preview Part III
Randy Smith: SEC Preview Part III
  • 7/29/2024
Vols' Mays And Pearce Jr. Tabbed to Outland And Nagurski Watch Lists
Vols' Mays And Pearce Jr. Tabbed to Outland And Nagurski Watch Lists
  • 7/30/2024
Lookouts Sweep Doubleheader, Have Won Four In A Row
  • 7/28/2024
Vols Football Flips Oregon Tight End Commit
Vols Football Flips Oregon Tight End Commit
  • 7/28/2024
Happenings
New Book From Former Chattanooga Photographer Robin Hood Awarded National Prize
New Book From Former Chattanooga Photographer Robin Hood Awarded National Prize
  • 7/30/2024
Comcast Hosts Free Movie Screening Of “Despicable Me 3” At Coolidge Park Saturday
  • 7/30/2024
Doug Daugherty: Cousins, Clan, Christmas
  • 7/30/2024
“Home And Away” Exhibit By Suzanne Mortimer Comes To In-Town Gallery In August
“Home And Away” Exhibit By Suzanne Mortimer Comes To In-Town Gallery In August
  • 7/30/2024
Patriots Attend Sold-Out 10th Anniversary American Heroes Dinner
Patriots Attend Sold-Out 10th Anniversary American Heroes Dinner
  • 7/29/2024
Entertainment
For King + Country Play At McKenzie Arena Nov. 1
  • 7/30/2024
Tivoli Theatre Foundation Completes Annual Education Outreach
Tivoli Theatre Foundation Completes Annual Education Outreach
  • 7/30/2024
Tennessee Radio Hall Of Fame Inducts New Members
Tennessee Radio Hall Of Fame Inducts New Members
  • 7/29/2024
Janine Arecco Featured Thursday At The Granfalloon’s Nightfall Jazz Café Series
Janine Arecco Featured Thursday At The Granfalloon’s Nightfall Jazz Café Series
  • 7/29/2024
Best Of Grizzard: National Economy 2024
Best Of Grizzard: National Economy 2024
  • 7/27/2024
Opinion
Questioning Zoning Requests
  • 7/29/2024
Frazzle Dazzle Diplomacy
  • 7/29/2024
Should Patsy Hazlewood Have Been Allowed To Run As A Republican In 2014?
  • 7/30/2024
Dining
Mini Farmers Market At Red Bank City Park Set For July 27
Mini Farmers Market At Red Bank City Park Set For July 27
  • 7/25/2024
New Local Eateries Include Acme Fusion Café, Blackstone Grill
  • 7/18/2024
Vegan Chef Challenge Lands In Chattanooga
  • 7/16/2024
Business
Wind River Built Celebrates Ribbon Cutting For New $15 Million Facility Expansion
Wind River Built Celebrates Ribbon Cutting For New $15 Million Facility Expansion
  • 7/30/2024
Scenic Land Company Names Annea Robinson Director Of Investor Relations
Scenic Land Company Names Annea Robinson Director Of Investor Relations
  • 7/30/2024
La Paz Chattanooga To Offer Business Course For Latino Entrepreneurs
  • 7/30/2024
Real Estate
CNE Appoints Steven Light As VP Of Lending And Operations
CNE Appoints Steven Light As VP Of Lending And Operations
  • 7/25/2024
Kadi Brown: Ensuring Success In Every Step Of Home Buying
  • 7/24/2024
Real Estate Transfers For July 18-24
  • 7/25/2024
Student Scene
New Research Hub Advances Innovative Education At Southern Adventist University
New Research Hub Advances Innovative Education At Southern Adventist University
  • 7/30/2024
CGLA & MEHP Kick Off The New School Year
CGLA & MEHP Kick Off The New School Year
  • 7/30/2024
Cleveland State Plans Student And Community Pitch Competitions
Cleveland State Plans Student And Community Pitch Competitions
  • 7/30/2024
Living Well
Singer Susan Taylor Wins Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent, Chattanooga
Singer Susan Taylor Wins Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent, Chattanooga
  • 7/30/2024
CHI Memorial Is 1st In Region To Offer Advanced Cardiac CT Technology
CHI Memorial Is 1st In Region To Offer Advanced Cardiac CT Technology
  • 7/30/2024
Hamilton Medical Center Sponsoring Training Event For Those Dealing With Human Trafficking
Hamilton Medical Center Sponsoring Training Event For Those Dealing With Human Trafficking
  • 7/30/2024
Memories
Walker County Awarded Grant For Historic Resources Survey
Walker County Awarded Grant For Historic Resources Survey
  • 7/30/2024
John Shearer: Remembering 1963 Beginning Of Kirkman’s Hawk Hill As A Sports Venue
John Shearer: Remembering 1963 Beginning Of Kirkman’s Hawk Hill As A Sports Venue
  • 7/25/2024
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 1
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 1
  • 7/22/2024
Outdoors
Hamilton County Prioritizes Restoration Of Impaired Stream At Redding Road Park In Red Bank
  • 7/30/2024
John Shearer: Checking Out The New Lynnbrook Park
John Shearer: Checking Out The New Lynnbrook Park
  • 7/29/2024
Henry Taylor Celebrates His 9th Birthday By Releasing Rehabbed Hawk
Henry Taylor Celebrates His 9th Birthday By Releasing Rehabbed Hawk
  • 7/29/2024
Travel
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Offers Mountain Driving Experience With Porsche
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Offers Mountain Driving Experience With Porsche
  • 7/30/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 46: Los Angeles West
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 46: Los Angeles West
  • 7/28/2024
Tennessee Tourism Breaks $30 Billion In Visitor Spending In 2023, Creating A Record Tax Benefit For Tennesseans
  • 7/23/2024
Church
New United MBC Celebrates Pastor's 15th Anniversary
  • 7/30/2024
Bob Tamasy: The Woeful World Of "Woulda, "Coulda," and "Shoulda"
Bob Tamasy: The Woeful World Of "Woulda, "Coulda," and "Shoulda"
  • 7/29/2024
Chattanooga Funeral Director Recalls Time At Historic Dallas Church That Burned
Chattanooga Funeral Director Recalls Time At Historic Dallas Church That Burned
  • 7/25/2024
Obituaries
Gregory Allen “Greg” Phillips
Gregory Allen “Greg” Phillips
  • 7/30/2024
Paul Edwin Stancil II
Paul Edwin Stancil II
  • 7/30/2024
Karen Raye Nix
Karen Raye Nix
  • 7/30/2024