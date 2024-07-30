Man Pleads Guilty To Threatening To Kill Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Sean Patrick Cirillo has pleaded guilty to transmitting interstate threats to injure U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“Threatening to kill a public official is reprehensible,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “Our office will not tolerate any form of violence, threats or intimidation against public officials. The prosecution of individuals who threaten the lives and welfare of public servants is a top priority for our office, as well as for our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners.”

“We will not normalize violent threats in America, whether targeting elected officials or average citizens,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Our democracy depends on the ability of members of Congress to do their jobs without fearing for their safety. We will continue to prosecute threats against public servants made in any form.”

Authorities said on three occasions on Nov. 8, 2023, Cirillo called the Washington, D.C. office of Rep. Greene and spoke with her staffers. During the calls, Cirillo made multiple threats, including the following:



“I got a bead on her. Like a sniper rifle. A sniper rifle. And I’m gonna kill her next week. I’m gonna murder her;”

· “I’ll kill you too if you want;” and

· “You’re gonna die. Your family is gonna die.”

Cirillo, 34, of Atlanta, pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting interstate threats. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Bret R. Hobson and Brent Alan Gray are prosecuting the case.