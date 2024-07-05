Knoxville Man, 75, Drowns At Watts Bar Lake

A 75-year-old Knoxville man drowned while docking his boat at a Watts Bar Lake marina on the Fourth of July.

James Doyle Frost was the victim in the incident at Tennessee National Marina.

Witnesses said he fell overboard, went underwater, and did not resurface.

A search ensued and his body was located by a TWRA investigator using a Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV).

Members of the Loudon County Dive Rescue team made the recovery just after 9 p.m.

TWRA would like to thank the Loudon Police Department, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, Loudon County Rescue Squad, and the Loudon Fire Department for their efforts.

Officials said, "TWRA offers prayers and condolences for the victim’s family."