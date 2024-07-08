Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Latest Headlines

  • Monday, July 8, 2024

Latest Headlines
State Comptroller Says County Commissioner Mackey Received $27,382 In "Questionable Reimbursements"
  • Breaking News
  • 7/8/2024
  • Breaking News
  • 7/8/2024
Lookouts Welcome Biloxi For Six Game Home Stand Beginning Tuesday
  • Sports
  • 7/8/2024
Curley Earns D1Baseball.com Freshman All-America Honors
  • Sports
  • 7/8/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/8/2024
Boyd-Buchanan's Brodie Johnston Named Max Preps All-American
  • Prep Sports
  • 7/7/2024
Breaking News
  • 7/8/2024

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/8/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BRAGG, ... more

  • 7/7/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BATES, ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/6/2024
Woman Shot By Husband After Spat Over Fireworks
  • 7/5/2024
Traffic To Slow Near I-24/I-75 Intersection For Setting Of Replacement Beams
  • 7/5/2024
2 Men Die In Separate Boating-Related Incidents
  • 7/5/2024
John Shearer: Visiting The Graves Of The 2 Newest Medal Of Honor Recipients
  • 7/5/2024
Opinion
Glynda Jackson Brown Was The Soul Of Red Bank
  • 7/8/2024
Soddy Daisy: Hamilton County's Next Food Desert
  • 7/7/2024
What Is The Soddy Daisy Fireworks Ordinance?
  • 7/7/2024
Steve Slater For District 1 School Board - And Response
  • 7/5/2024
Profiles Of Valor: PVTs Shadrach And Wilson, The Last Raiders
  • 7/5/2024
Sports
Lookouts Welcome Biloxi For Six Game Home Stand Beginning Tuesday
  • 7/8/2024
Curley Earns D1Baseball.com Freshman All-America Honors
  • 7/8/2024
Paul Payne: Brent and Kip Henley Have Experienced Memorable Journey In Golf
  • 7/7/2024
Golf Notebook: Whitfield Continues To Crowd His Summer Schedule With Another Win
  • 7/6/2024
Lookouts Snap Five-Game Losing Streak With 4-3 Win Over Smokies
  • 7/6/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Bingo For The Grove
  • 7/8/2024
Woman With Epilepsy To Climb Kilimanjaro To Raise Awareness Of The Disease
  • 7/8/2024
Jerry Summers: Frank M. Thompson - Scopes
  • 7/8/2024
Local Nonprofit To Hold Fundraiser To Send Students To Basketball Tournament And Vacation
  • 7/8/2024
NSDAR Nancy Ward Chapter Provides Community Service
  • 7/8/2024
Entertainment
Remembering Longtime Broadcaster Bill Miller
  • 7/7/2024
Jazz Artist Julie Dexter Featured At Nightfall Jazz Café Series At The Granfalloon
  • 7/5/2024
Latin Jazz At Nightfall This Friday
  • 7/4/2024
Ringgold Ramblers Perform At Cohutta General Store Friday
  • 7/8/2024
Best Of Grizzard: Post Spring Break
  • 7/5/2024
Opinion
Glynda Jackson Brown Was The Soul Of Red Bank
  • 7/8/2024
Soddy Daisy: Hamilton County's Next Food Desert
  • 7/7/2024
What Is The Soddy Daisy Fireworks Ordinance?
  • 7/7/2024
Dining
LAUNCH Gains Global Accolades, Acquires Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Building
  • 7/5/2024
Freezing Food Class Offered By UT Extension July 9, 10, 13
  • 7/5/2024
3 Local Students Receive Burger King Foundation Scholarships
  • 6/26/2024
Business/Government
Gas Prices Rise 6.8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 7/8/2024
TVFCU Announces Key Leadership Promotions
  • 7/5/2024
green|spaces Appoints New Director Of Operations And Finance
  • 7/5/2024
Real Estate
Best Western On Lee Highway Sells For $6.1 Million
  • 7/4/2024
Kadi Brown: Heat Wave Heroes - Mastering Your Thermostat
  • 7/3/2024
Real Estate Transfers For June 27-July 3
  • 7/4/2024
Student Scene
Chattanooga State Announces New Leadership Appointments To Enhance Student Success
  • 7/3/2024
Local Educator Wins The William Friday Award From The National Paideia Center
  • 7/3/2024
GNTC Student Places In Top 10 At National FBLA Competition
  • 7/3/2024
Living Well
Stroke Specialist Dr. Cleopatra Thurman Advises Civitans On Stroke Precautions
  • 7/6/2024
Hamilton Medical Center Sponsoring Training Event For Those Dealing With Human Trafficking
  • 7/4/2024
Hamilton Health Care System Associates Receive Heart Of Hamilton Awards For Exceptional Acts
  • 7/4/2024
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Julius Parker’s Advice
  • 7/6/2024
PHOTOS: 2 Andrews Raiders Get White House Recognition
  • 7/4/2024
Trumpeter Danny Davis Loved The Tivoli
  • 6/29/2024
Outdoors
U.S. Fish And Wildlife Service Seeks Comment On Proposed Critical Habitat For The Barrens Topminnow
  • 7/8/2024
Howard School Interns To Shine At Lookout Mountain Conservancy’s Lowcountry Shrimp Boil
  • 7/3/2024
DPRD's Sharpe Resigns To Pursue Teaching, Interim Parks Director Nominated
  • 7/2/2024
Travel
Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River’s $275 Million Expansion Project Continues With Topping Out Ceremony Of New Hotel Tower
  • 7/3/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named One Of Best Mountain Town Resorts In US By HGTV
  • 7/2/2024
Macaroni Penguin Chick Hatches At The Tennessee Aquarium
  • 7/1/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: It Takes 2 To Tango – And Many Other Things
  • 7/8/2024
Kelly Selby Speaking At Middle Valley Church Of God Sunday
  • 7/3/2024
WillowBend Farms Announces The Red Sand Project Event To Raise Awareness Against Human Trafficking
  • 7/2/2024
Obituaries
James Edward “Ed” Handley
  • 7/8/2024
Christian Waldo Liechty III
  • 7/8/2024
Linda Gail Ladd Schendel
  • 7/6/2024