13 Attorneys Vying For General Sessions Court Judge Opening

Thirteen attorneys have put their name in for appointment to a judgeship in General Sessions Court.

An extension has been given for others to apply until next Monday at 3 p.m.

Those applying initially were:

Prosecutor Andrew Coyle

Magistrate Ron Powers

East Ridge Judge Tracy Cox

Attorneys Jonathan S. Wilson, Victoria "Tori" Smith, R. Ethan Hargraves, Johnika G. Everhart, J. Christopher Stiles, Patrick A. Wagner, Kisha Cheeks, Michael M. Thomas, Samuel F. Robinson Jr., and S. Chase Smith.

Attorney Cheeks ran against General Sessions Court Judge Alex McVeagh in the recent election for Circuit Court judge to replace Judge Marie Williams.

The opening in General Sessions Court is because Judge McVeagh will take his new post on Sept. 1.

The deadline for County Commissioners to submit their top five choices will now be Tuesday at 3 p.m.

The choices will be tabulated and the top six will be interviewed by the full Commission next Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Some commissioners have begun conducting private interviews with applicants.

The appointment will be made by the Commission on Aug. 28 at 9:30 a.m.

The new judge will be sworn in the following Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

Judge McVeagh will be sworn in on Sept. 1 to the Circuit Court judge, Division III, seat.

The appointee will serve until the August 2026 general election.

The winner of that election will serve until 2030, which is when the McVeagh term is set to expire.