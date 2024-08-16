Woman Drowns In Pool On Trout Lily Drive

A woman drowned in a pool on Trout Lily Drive on Friday.

HCSO patrol deputies were dispatched at approximately 10:20 a.m. to the 7800 block of Trout Lily Drive on a report of a drowning. They discovered the woman deceased in the pool.

HCSO Investigative Services personnel responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation into the incident.

The victim’s body has been transported to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office where they will determine the cause and manner of death.



The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

