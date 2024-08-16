Latest Headlines

Attorney General Skrmetti Hails Title IX Decision By U.S. Supreme Court

  Friday, August 16, 2024

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti issued a statement after the U.S. Supreme Court held that the entirety of the U.S. Department of Education’s new Title IX rule should not take effect while Tennessee’s case proceeds.

Tennessee has argued that the rule is unlawful and previously persuaded two lower courts to stop the rule from taking effect.

Attorney General Skrmetti said, “I am grateful that the Supreme Court of the United States agreed that no part of the Biden administration’s Title IX rule should go into effect while the case proceeds.

“This is a win for student privacy, free speech, and the rule of law.”

You can read the opinion here.

 

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti issued a statement after the U.S. Supreme Court held that the entirety of the U.S. Department of Education’s new Title IX rule should not take effect ... more

