A teen from Smithville, Tn., drowned on Sunday at Big Creek Lake at Coalmont.

Divers used sonar in 12-15 feet of water to locate the body of 18-year-old Kolby Jacobs.

Those taking part in the emergency response were the Beersheba Springs Rescue Squad, Grundy EMA, Grundy EMS, Coffee County EMA, Franklin County EMA, Coalmont Fire Department, Gruetli Fire Department, Grundy County 911 and volunteers.